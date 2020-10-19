Patrick Mahomes Breaks Dan Marino's NFL Record, Becomes Fastest to 90 Pass TDs

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

It took Patrick Mahomes less than a quarter to break a record in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

According to NFL Research, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback broke Dan Marino's record for the fewest games to reach 90 career touchdown passes. Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the first quarter of Tuesday's contest for an 11-yard score to set the new mark of 37 games.

Marino threw his 90th career touchdown pass in his 40th game.

Mahomes is just 25 years old and is already widely considered the best offensive player in the league who has a league MVP, Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP on his resume through just two full seasons as a starter.

Marino is a Hall of Famer who went to nine Pro Bowls, but, unlike Mahomes, he never won a championship.