    Patrick Mahomes Breaks Dan Marino's NFL Record, Becomes Fastest to 90 Pass TDs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    It took Patrick Mahomes less than a quarter to break a record in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

    According to NFL Research, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback broke Dan Marino's record for the fewest games to reach 90 career touchdown passes. Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the first quarter of Tuesday's contest for an 11-yard score to set the new mark of 37 games. 

    Marino threw his 90th career touchdown pass in his 40th game.

    Mahomes is just 25 years old and is already widely considered the best offensive player in the league who has a league MVP, Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP on his resume through just two full seasons as a starter.

    Marino is a Hall of Famer who went to nine Pro Bowls, but, unlike Mahomes, he never won a championship.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mahomes Breaks Marino's NFL Record, Becomes Fastest to 90 Pass TDs

      Mahomes Breaks Marino's NFL Record, Becomes Fastest to 90 Pass TDs
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Mahomes Breaks Marino's NFL Record, Becomes Fastest to 90 Pass TDs

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Le'Veon Ready for Chiefs Debut

      Bell 'can't wait' to get out there with KC after watching Mahomes throw TD pass to Kelce

      Le'Veon Ready for Chiefs Debut
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Le'Veon Ready for Chiefs Debut

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Titans Facing Potential Fine

      NFL informs Tennessee they may receive a fine for COVID-19 violations, but no forfeit of draft picks (Schefter)

      Titans Facing Potential Fine
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Titans Facing Potential Fine

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Why You Should Take KC Against Buffalo

      Why You Should Take KC Against Buffalo
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Why You Should Take KC Against Buffalo

      DraftKings Nation
      via DraftKings Nation