Tiger Woods' Foundation Cancels 2020 Hero World Challenge amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation has canceled the Hero World Challenge, which was originally scheduled to tee off Dec. 3 at Albany, Bahamas.

In a statement Monday (via PGATour.com), the organizers cited the logistical difficulties and potential health risks of staging the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Given the current travel restrictions to The Bahamas and ongoing developments resulting from COVID-19, the 2020 Hero World Challenge will not be played this year. This decision was made with the health and well-being of all tournament constituents and the Albany community in mind. We look forward to hosting 18 of the top players in the world and welcoming tournament guests to Albany, Bahamas next year. Updates on the 2021 event will be made at HeroWorldChallenge.com and @TGRLiveEvents social channels."

Woods serves as the host of the Hero World Challenge, and his involvement undoubtedly helps the tournament draw in a number of marquee stars.

Eighteen golfers, including Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Patrick Reed, made the trip to the Bahamas for last year's installment. Henrik Stenson held off Jon Rahm to take home the title.

Woods, DeChambeau, Rahm, Stenson, Gary Woodland and Jordan Spieth also participated in a skills challenge in which they attempted to get closest to the pin from 100 yards out at the Baha Mar resort. Woods edged out Spieth in the final.

The 2020 Hero World Challenge was also set to overlap with the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. That tournament was postponed because of the pandemic.