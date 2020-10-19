Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Reveals New Tattoo Honoring Kobe Bryant

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LSU forward Shareef O'Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, showed off another tattoo of Kobe Bryant on social media Sunday.

O'Neal had previously gotten Kobe ink in February following the death of the NBA icon in a helicopter crash Jan. 26.

Shaq and Kobe were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers for eight seasons, which resulted in three titles and one very famous feud, though the pair would later bury the hatchet. Bryant later forged a relationship with Shareef O'Neal.

In February, O'Neal discussed his relationship with Bryant with TMZ Sports:



"He just told me to always be the best I can be. Always try hard and always try to work harder than everyone else 'cause every day you take off, there's always people trying to get better.

"So, he just told me to be the best I can be, I don't have to live up to my dad's name. I don't have to live up to anybody's name. Be the best I can be."