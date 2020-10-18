Bob Arum Rips Julie Lederman's Controversial Lopez Jr. vs. Lomachenko Card

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Teofimo Lopez defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko to become the undisputed lightweight champion, but the scoring of the unanimous decision raised question marks.

Saturday's bout was scored 116-112, 117-111 and 119-109 by the three judges, with judge Julie Lederman responsible for the final score.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum was harsh in his assessment of the scoring, even if the winner was correct.

"Lopez won, 7-5 is way I scored it. I can see 8-4, that's a possibility. But you can't score it 11 rounds to 1 and say you watched the fight," Arum said, per Mike Coppinger of The Athletic. "Ninth, 10th and 11th weren't close. I would advise any fighter that I have to ask for the commission not to appoint Julie Lederman."

Lopez certainly had the advantage early on, which even Lomachenko admitted, although he felt he came on strong in the final rounds.

"I think the first half of the fight he got more rounds than I did, but in the second half of the fight I took over," Lomachenko said afterwards, per Steve Kim of ESPN. "I was much better."

Multiple experts watching along also felt Lederman's scorecard was off:

Though it didn't change the result, it was enough for Arum and others to take notice.

Lederman, 52, has been judging professional boxing since 1996 and has handled plenty of title fights throughout her career, including recent events like Saul Alvarez's latest win over Sergey Kovalev and Anthony Joshua defeating Andy Ruiz Jr.