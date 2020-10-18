Mike Tyson: Teofimo Lopez Jr. 'Man to Beat' After Lightweight Win vs. Lomachenko

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Teofimo Lopez Jr. took the reins of boxing's lightweight division in his unanimous decision win over Vasyl Lomachenko.

Mike Tyson took notice.

The heavyweight legend took to Twitter to congratulate Lopez after Saturday's prizefight:

Lopez, at age 23, became the youngest four-belt champion in history with his win over the favored Lomachenko. He came out of the gates with an aggressive strategy that seemingly took Lomachenko by surprise and was too far ahead on the cards by the time Lomachenko mounted a comeback late in the bout.

"I'm a fighter," Lopez said after the fight, per Steve Kim of ESPN. "I gotta dig in deep. I knew he was coming. I didn't know if they had him up on the scorecards or not, and I love to fight. I can bang, too. I don't care, man. I'll take one to give one. That's what a true champion does. I find a way to win."

Iron Mike is a little over a month away from his own return to the ring, making a comeback at age 54 for an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.