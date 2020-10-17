    Chiefs' Andy Reid Praises Le'Veon Bell After RB Signs 1-Year Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the second half of their NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    You could say Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is excited about his new running back, Le'Veon Bell. 

    "He's been a heck of a player," Reid told reporters Saturday. "I wouldn't expect anything else here."

    It's fair to argue that Bell has not, in fact, been a heck of a player the past two seasons, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry last year. In 17 games for the Jets, Bell rushed for 863 yards and three touchdowns. Not exactly inspiring numbers. 

    But those were the hapless Jets, and these are the dynamic Chiefs, with their wealth of quality offensive players. Bell will go from playing with Sam Darnold and a ragtag group of weapons to the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, along with Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mecole Hardman. 

    If any team can return Bell to All-Pro status, it's these Chiefs. 

