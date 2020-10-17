ALCS Bracket 2020: Game Time, TV Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

After going up 3-0 on the Houston Astros in the ALCS, the Tampa Bay Rays seemed to have the AL pennant all but locked up.

After all, only one team in MLB postseason history has come back from a 0-3 deficit in a best-of-seven series to eventually win it: the 2004 Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees.

However, the Astros have defied all expectations while refusing to fold, staving off elimination to even the score at 3-3 and force a Game 7 in the ALCS at Petco Park. On Friday, George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa stepped up in a big way for Houston to keep the Astros' hopes of winning their second title in three years alive.

Below you'll find all the information you need to know to tune in to Saturday's must-watch Game 7, as well as a preview of what to expect from this historic ALCS.

Rays vs. Astros Game 7

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 8:37 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park, San Diego

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS.com

Odds: Rays -1.5 via DraftKings

We know that the Red Sox are the only club out of 38 to fight their way back from a 0-3 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Of those 37 other teams, 30 got swept.

Only three, the 1998 Braves in the NLCS, the 1999 Mets in the NLCS and the Red Sox, made it to Game 6 (and, then of course, only Boston made it to game seven).

But the Astros are changing the history books in real time, becoming the 39th team to go down 0-3 but only the second to live to see a Game 7.

The Rays sprinted out to a three-game series lead due in part to their sparkling defense, but the strength of their bullpen also deserves credit.

In Game 6, however, Tampa Bay's bullpen began to show some fissures, as rookie Shane McClanahan gave up three runs on five hits over 1 2/3 innings in relief of Diego Castillo.

The decision to put Castillo in the game in and of itself was a controversial one, as Rays ace Blake Snell was demonstrably frustrated when manager Kevin Cash pulled him in the fifth inning after he allowed a walk and a single.

The Astros would go on to win Friday night's tilt 7-4, thanks in part to a stellar showing from starting pitcher Framber Valdez, who gave up one run and three hits in six innings.

In Game 7, the Astros will start Lance McCullers, and taking the mound for the Rays will be either Charlie Morton or Tyler Glasnow.

They're not exactly the lovable underdogs, but the continued aftershocks from their sign-stealing scandal in 2007, a .483 regular season record and a 0-3 hole to begin the ALCS haven't been able to stop the Astros yet.

A Game 7 is the last thing that could stand between Houston and its shot at a second World Series title.

Prediction: Rays win 5-3