    Knicks Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Open to Return If NY Trades for Chris Paul

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 17, 2020

    Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony reacts after being charged with an offensive foul against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Impending free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony has expressed strong interest in returning to the Portland Trail Blazers, but he's reportedly open to heading back to the New York Knicks if the team deals for his close friend and Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul.

    Marc Berman of the New York Post provided the report:

    "If point guard Chris Paul makes his way to the Knicks via a trade, sources have said Anthony is likely to want to follow. Anthony and Paul are close friends and have dreamed of playing together on an NBA team.

    "Both players were represented by Knicks president Leon Rose when he was basketball chief of Creative Artists Agency. A source said Rose is amenable to an Anthony return even without Paul."

    Anthony, who has played in the NBA from 2003-2020, suited up for the Knicks from 2011-2017. He averaged 24.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in New York and led the franchise to its only playoff series win over the past 20 years in 2013.

    The Knicks have expressed interest in Paul, per Berman, and the Thunder are looking to move the veteran as they continue their rebuild. Paul averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Thunder, who finished fifth in the Western Conference.

    As for Anthony, the ex-Syracuse star found himself without an NBA home in 2018 after the Houston Rockets parted ways with him following 10 games. He couldn't latch onto a team for the remainder of the 2018-19 season, but the Blazers came calling after their frontcourt suffered numerous injuries early last year.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That second lease on an NBA life was all Anthony needed to prove he belonged in the NBA as he averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Portland, who snuck into the playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 8 seed before losing to the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

    Anthony expressed his affinity for Portland in a Zoom call with reporters following Portland's elimination from the playoffs in late August, per Berman.

    "I pray that it could be Portland," Anthony said. "Honestly, thank God I found a home in Portland. I got comfortable with the organization. I got comfortable with the guys on the team. They got comfortable with me."

    But Anthony, a Brooklyn native, could fit well in New York, a young team looking for an identity, veteran leadership, a core to build around and some direction.

    That's up to new president Leon Rose and head coach Tom Thibodeau to figure out, but Paul and Anthony could be a good start to help guide a team with some young and talented players (e.g. RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, the team's future 2020 first-round draft picks).

    Related

      Lou Will Denies Kawhi Report

      Clippers guard denies report that he was 'bristled' by Kawhi's load management

      Lou Will Denies Kawhi Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lou Will Denies Kawhi Report

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Russell Westbrook Google Results 😂

      It's officially the offseason. NBA Reddit noticed this picture pops up when you search Russ' name.

      Russell Westbrook Google Results 😂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russell Westbrook Google Results 😂

      BushyBrowz
      via reddit

      How Celtics Can Rival the Lakers ☘️

      @EricPincus lays out four steps to help Boston get title No. 18 ⬇️

      How Celtics Can Rival the Lakers ☘️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Celtics Can Rival the Lakers ☘️

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA's Most Overpaid Players Right Now 💸

      He's given us the NBA's most underpaid players—now @granthughes calls out the players making way too much money

      NBA's Most Overpaid Players Right Now 💸
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA's Most Overpaid Players Right Now 💸

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report