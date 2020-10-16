Dodgers vs. Braves: NLCS Game 5 Live-Stream Schedule, Ticket Info and Pick

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves last made the World Series in 1999, when their roster included National League MVP Chipper Jones and a trio of Hall of Fame starting pitchers in Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.

The 2020 Braves are one win away from breaking their 21-year National League pennant drought after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-2 in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday. Atlanta leads the best-of-seven matchup three games to one.

Game 5 will take place on Friday at 9:08 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. FS1 will be the television home, and fans can live-stream the game through Fox Sports Go.

A limited amount of fans are allowed in the stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets can be purchased through MLB.com.

Los Angeles will start right-hander Dustin May against a to-be-determined Atlanta pitcher.

As for whom that might be, Grant McAuley of Braves Radio Network provided a take upon quoting manager Brian Snitker's postgame remarks.

It will not be Game 1 starter Max Fried, who is in line to start Game 6 if necessary, per Snitker.

Regardless of how the Braves piece together nine innings, the onus is on the Dodger bats to string together a consistent performance. They've been hit or miss all playoffs: 27 of their 55 runs have come in two of their nine games.

They've scored five or fewer runs in five games and have only really made their mark in bunches with big innings here and there, including an 11-spot in the first inning of Game 3 of the NLCS.

In between those frames, the bats have gone ice cold, and that has to change Friday unless May and the rest of the Dodger staff can shut down the Braves attack.

That's easier said than done. The trio of Ronald Acuna Jr., presumptive NL MVP Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna are tough outs in the top third of the batting order. They combined for eight hits, five runs, six RBI and a pair of Ozuna home runs on Thursday alone.

The good news is that May has largely been stellar this year, going 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 innings. Chances are he'll limit the damage enough to keep L.A. in the game at worst as the Dodgers look to avoid elimination.

Ultimately, look for the Dodgers' bats to prevail in Game 5.

Los Angeles sported MLB's best offense during the regular season, leading MLB in runs, home runs and slugging percentage and second in on-base plus slugging percentage. It's hard to keep the team at bay, and the Braves bullpen has a tall task ahead of them if Snitker opts to go that route for nine frames.

The bet is on 2018 American League MVP and leadoff hitter Mookie Betts, who is hitting .143 in the NLCS, to break out of his slump and lead the Dodgers to a 7-4 win.