    Nick Saban on Alabama vs. Georgia: 'I Would Hate to Not Be at the Game Saturday'

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 16, 2020

    A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

    Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he has no symptoms related to his positive test for COVID-19 and is looking ahead to this weekend's game against Georgia, which may go on without him. 

    Per ESPN's Alex Scarborough, Saban cannot communicate with his staff nor can he travel to the stadium. If he produces three negative tests (including two within 24 hours), he can return.

    "I would hate to not be at the game Saturday if that's what this turns out to be," Saban said. 

    The team released a statement regarding the coach's health Thursday, sharing that he was evaluated by the team doctor and will continue to self-isolate and participate in the SEC testing protocol. Saban, 68, led practice via Zoom on Wednesday and Thursday but said he wishes he could be more involved this weekend.

    "There's ways to do this so you wouldn't be putting anyone in harm's way," he said. "But I also believe in the safety of all the people so there would have to be some logistical things to work out." 

    If Saban is not able to return to the field this weekend, it will be the first game he has missed as a head coach, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. NCAA spokesman Dave Worlock told Dodd that it would be up to Alabama to designate an interim head coach for the game in order to have the result not count against Saban's 160-23 record at Alabama.

    Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who was previously the head coach at USC, would take over the reins against Georgia while continuing his role as offensive coordinator. 

