Pacers HC Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Expects to Be Among Finalists for Job

Former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni reportedly believes he is one of three finalists for the Indianapolis Pacers' vacant head coaching position, according to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star.

Per that report, the Pacers "are expected to bring back three coaching finalists before this month is out to meet with ownership."

Michael also reported that he expects former NBA player Chauncey Billups to be a finalist, though Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium later noted that Billups would be joining the staff of Tyronn Lue with the Los Angeles Clippers after his hiring was reported Thursday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Oct. 2 that the team would be conducting a second round of interviews that included former Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger and New Orleans Pelicans assistant Chris Finch, with Joerger a "strong contender" in the search.

Billups was also expected to get "a sit-down" at the time. Joerger, however, has reportedly taken a job as an assistant on Doc Rivers' staff in Philadelphia, per Woj.

Additionally, Pacers reporter Scott Agness tweeted earlier in the week that Miami Heat assistants Dan Craig and Chris Quinn were expected to interview. And The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Tuesday that Finch is "considered the front-runner" for the vacant gig.



As for D'Antoni, he has now been the head coach for five teams in his career, spending time with the Denver Nuggets (1998-99), Phoenix Suns (2003-08), New York Knicks (2008-12), Los Angeles Lakers (2012-14) and Houston Rockets (2016-20).

D'Antoni's career has been hit-or-miss. With the personnel that suited his preferred style of play (floor spacing, fast offense) in Phoenix and Houston, he went a combined 470-237 and made the postseason in eight of nine years.

But in Los Angeles and New York, his combined record was just 188-254 and he made the postseason just twice in six years.

The Pacers are positioned well to remain a playoff team, with talented players in Victor Oladipo, Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren and Myles Turner. It's possible the roster could see some shake-up this offseason, but the Pacers will be expected to reach the postseason regardless of who takes over as coach.