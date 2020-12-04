2020-21 NBA Schedule: Breaking Down Top 10 Games of the Season

0 of 10

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

So much of the past decade of the NBA was defined by LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors. While their roles may be somewhat different this time around, the 2020-21 campaign features many of the same primary characters.

The rest of the league is looking to make up the gap on the Los Angeles Lakers after LeBron and Anthony Davis led them to a crown. Golden State is in the unfamiliar territory of being part of the chasers instead of the chased following an injury-plagued 2019-20 campaign, but its return to prominence with a healthy Stephen Curry figures to be a major storyline as well.

The Los Angeles-Golden State dynamic is only one of a number of intriguing angles to the upcoming season.

The L.A. Clippers are trying to bounce back with a new coach following a stunning playoff collapse, the Miami Heat are looking to defend their Eastern Conference crown against a litany of challengers in the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo will attempt to turn his MVP success in the regular season into a first trip to the NBA Finals, and a loaded Western Conference likely won't have enough playoff spots for all of its talented teams.

That all lends itself to a long list of intriguing regular-season matchups after the schedule for the first half of the campaign was released Friday.

With that in mind, here is a look at the top 10 games to look forward to during the 2020-21 NBA season. Games were chosen based on storylines such as how they will impact the playoff race and which star players are involved.