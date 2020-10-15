Lakers' Rondo, Caldwell-Pope Reportedly Expected to Decline Contract Options

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guards Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are reportedly planning to decline the player options in their contracts for next season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news Thursday but noted the Lakers will retain interest in bringing both players back during free agency.

Rondo was terrific in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with 19 points, four assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes as the Lakers closed out the Miami Heat to win the franchise's 17th championship.

The 34-year-old University of Kentucky product, who's earned the "Playoff Rondo" moniker he's not particularly fond of based on his strong play in the postseason over the years, said he knew linking up with LeBron James in L.A. would lead to great things.

"If I was able to get with a guy like LeBron, there's no way there was gonna be a team that beat us four times before we beat them four times," Rondo told reporters.

His presence allowed the Lakers to take some pressure off James by giving someone else the main ball-handling duties for stretches in games.

The two-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star should have ample interest from contenders, but he'll likely be hard-pressed to find a better situation than L.A.

Meanwhile, Caldwell-Pope ranked third on the Lakers in scoring during the playoffs at 10.7 points per game across 21 appearances. He averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 69 games during the regular season.

The 27-year-old Georgia native ranked 63rd among qualified shooting guards in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus because he graded out poor defensively, though.

Along with Rondo and KCP, Avery Bradley also holds a player option, while Dion Waiters and JR Smith are set to become unrestricted free agents, so the Lakers backcourt could look a lot different by the time their title defense begins next season.

Los Angeles' front office has more pressing matters to focus on, however, first of which is signing Anthony Davis to a long-term extension.