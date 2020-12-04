Pacers 2020-21 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

After five straight first-round playoff exits, the Indiana Pacers will hope the Nate Bjorkgren era will be different.

The team moved on from Frank Vogel after being eliminated in 2016, but Nate McMillan couldn't find any more success in his four years with the team. He was fired after a four-game sweep by the Miami Heat, representing nine straight postseason losses dating back to 2018.

The good news is there is still a lot of talent on the roster capable of making a deep run in the Eastern Conference.

Domantas Sabonis earned his first All-Star selection this season while averaging 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. The 24-year-old wasn't available during the restart because of a foot injury, but he should once again make a major impact next season.

A fully healthy Victor Oladipo could also make a difference alongside quality contributors such as Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren and more.

With most of the roster set to return, the Pacers could be a tough team to beat in 2020-21.

2020-21 Pacers Schedule Details

Season Opener: Dec. 23 vs. New York Knicks (7 p.m. ET)

Championship Odds: 100-1 (via FanDuel)

Full Schedule: Pacers.com

Top Matchups

Miami Heat

The Heat eliminated the Pacers from the playoffs last year, and it wasn't particularly pretty.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were dominant in the first-round series, although the supporting cast was just as damaging. Goran Dragic averaged 22.8 points per game, while Tyler Herro averaged 16.5 points in the playoff series.

The Heat shot 39.1 percent from three-point range and had a 116.0 offensive rating across the four games.

Adding in the fact that Miami made a run all the way to the NBA finals, the squad will have a lot of talent and confidence going into next season.

Indiana will get its chance to avenge the loss, with Sabonis representing a better matchup against Adebayo and the rest of the roster doing its best to defend the perimeter.

Milwaukee Bucks (First Game: Feb. 3)

Even if the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled in the playoffs, they have still been the class of the Eastern Conference for the past two seasons and still have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks have a deep rotation that also includes Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and now Jrue Holiday, giving the team a lot of ways to win.

After producing the best record in the NBA in each of the last two years, there is no reason to expect a falloff in 2020-21.

This game could be an important measuring stick for a Pacers team trying to test if it can really be among the best in the East. Indiana went just 1-3 against Milwaukee last season, with Giannis out for the one win.

An early victory could give this squad a lot of momentum going forward in the season.

Season Forecast

If the Pacers can stay healthy, they can be extremely dangerous going into next season.

They finished sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, while the change in coaching staff could help create more efficiency offensively.

Indiana has two All-Stars in Sabonis and Oladipo when healthy, with Brogdon and Warren playing just a step below that at times in 2019-20. Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday also help provide quality depth in the rotation.

The tools needed to compete with the best teams in the league are all there, but the key will be staying on the court and remaining consistent.

The East will remain difficult with the Bucks, Heat, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors all capable of contending for a title. However, the Pacers should be able to finish among the top four spots and set themselves up for a deeper run in the playoffs.

Record Prediction: 45-27