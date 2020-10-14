    Dodgers Break MLB Playoff Record with 11 Runs in 1st Inning vs. Braves in Game 3

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 14, 2020

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy hits a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning in Game 2 of a baseball National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Dodgers set an MLB postseason record for scoring the most runs in a single inning after posting 11 in the top of the first against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday:

    The previous record was 10, most recently tied by the St. Louis Cardinals against the Braves in Game 5 of the 2019 NL Division Series. The 1929 Philadelphia Athletics were the first postseason team to score double digits in a single playoff frame after doing so in the World Series versus the Chicago Cubs:

    Max Muncy hit a towering grand slam off left-handed reliever Grant Dayton to set the record and give L.A. an 11-0 edge:

    Pederson also hit a three-run bomb to put the Dodgers up 5-0:

    On the very next pitch, Edwin Rios launched a fastball deep over the center field wall for a 6-0 lead: 

    After a walk to Chris Taylor, Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright was removed in favor of Dayton, who proceeded to walk Mookie Betts, allow an RBI single to Corey Seager and hit Justin Turner with a pitch before serving up a grand slam to Muncy.

    Atlanta had a chance to get out of the first relatively unscathed earlier in the inning.

    A Betts leadoff infield single led to a Seager RBI double, but Wright got Turner and Muncy to ground out, leading to Will Smith strolling to the dish with two gone.

    However, Smith stroked an RBI double and then Bellinger walked, setting up the Pederson homer. 

