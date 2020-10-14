New Orleans Gets Super Bowl in 2025 Instead of 2024 to Avoid Mardi Gras Conflict

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Not even the NFL wants to compete with Mardi Gras when it comes to holding an event in New Orleans.

Since Mardi Gras is scheduled for Feb. 13 in 2024 and March 4 in 2025, the NFL decided to hold the Super Bowl in New Orleans during the latter year to avoid a conflict. Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported the news, noting the league previously gave the city Super Bowl LVIII in February of 2024 but instead will host Super Bowl LIX in February of 2025 in New Orleans.

The Saints reacted to the news:

The Super Bowl is scheduled to be held in Tampa Bay in 2021, Southern California in 2022 and Arizona in 2023.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported the Las Vegas Raiders told the NFL they are interested in hosting Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 at Allegiant Stadium now that it will no longer be held in New Orleans as originally planned. They just completed their move from Oakland to Las Vegas this season, and hosting a Super Bowl there would give the NFL an opportunity to highlight the new stadium to a massive audience.

Smith called Las Vegas a "leading contender" for the Super Bowl in 2024.

New Orleans has hosted the Super Bowl 10 different times, the last of which came in February 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.