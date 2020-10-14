    Jets' Adam Gase Won't Give Up Play-Calling Duties Despite 0-5 Start

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2020
    Alerted 13m ago in the B/R App

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase yells instructions during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase will remain the team's lead play-caller, he announced Wednesday.

    The Jets fell to 0-5 with Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Gase subsequently said he was weighing whether to turn play-calling duties over to another coach.

    "For the last four years, I've toyed with the idea every once in a while," he told reporters Monday. "I mean, I don't think I'm ever opposed to trying something to change things up. I'd say everything is on the table at this point."

    Gase came in with a reputation as an offense-minded coach. He was an offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos prior to his first head coaching gig with the Miami Dolphins.

    That's what makes the performance of the Jets offense especially damning. They sit 31st in yards (279.4) and 32nd in points (15.0), and Football Outsiders ranks New York 28th in offensive efficiency.

    In less than three full seasons, Sam Darnold has gone from the future cornerstone of the franchise to the subject of trade speculation. It's one thing for the Jets to perform badly under Gase, it's another thing for the Jets to be so bad it potentially creates long-term damage.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Gase isn't solely to blame for the state of the Jets, and the Le'Veon Bell situation is a prime example.

    Former general manager Mike Maccagnan played a pivotal role in signing Bell, yet he was gone months later. While Gase didn't maximize Bell in his brief time with the Jets, making a significant offseason move without getting the head coach on board is bound to end badly.

    Current general manager Joe Douglas also deserves some credit for letting Jamal Adams' relationship with the team deteriorate to the point he engineered a trade to the Seattle Seahawks.

    One could argue Gase should turn the play-calling over to somebody else, but things might have already reached a point of no return. The Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons have already fired their head coaches, so Gase's exit feels inevitable.

    Related

      Russ Joins Madden 99 Club 👏

      Seahawks QB is newest member of the Madden club after red-hot start

      Russ Joins Madden 99 Club 👏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Russ Joins Madden 99 Club 👏

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Quinn Writes Letter to Atlanta

      Former Falcons HC thanks the fans and city for the past six seasons: 'I know there are great things ahead for this team'

      Quinn Writes Letter to Atlanta
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Quinn Writes Letter to Atlanta

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Melvin Gordon Charged with DUI

      Broncos RB is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 13 on charges of driving under the influence and speeding (9News)

      Melvin Gordon Charged with DUI
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Melvin Gordon Charged with DUI

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Strahan Freestyle Ended Osi 😳

      Former NYG star Justin Tuck reveals epic locker room rap battle between Strahan and Umenyiora. Watch ‘Untold Stories’ 🎥

      Strahan Freestyle Ended Osi 😳
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Strahan Freestyle Ended Osi 😳

      B/R Gridiron
      via Facebook