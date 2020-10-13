Eagles Rumors: Lane Johnson Won't Undergo Surgery on Nagging Ankle Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will opt for rest over surgery when it comes to healing his injured ankle, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo reported Tuesday that Johnson sought multiple opinions before determining a course of action: "Sources say it’s just a matter of trying to get some rest and fight his way through it. No talk of surgery, shutting him down or anything like that."

ESPN's Tim McManus reported Sept. 11 that Johnson underwent ankle surgery in the offseason, which was described as a "clean out."

The three-time Pro Bowler played 39 snaps in a 38-29 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday before he needed to be carted back to the locker room. Head coach Doug Pederson was unable to provide any clarity a day later.

"In the case of Lane Johnson, I am waiting," Pederson told reporters Monday. "Medically, we're waiting on the second opinion. There's some reports still coming in on Lane, so I don't have any update yet on him."

Philadelphia will play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, and Johnson's status appears to be up in the air. He at least avoided the worst-case scenario.

The Eagles can ill afford another long-term injury to a starting offensive lineman. They lost Andre Dillard for the season in August, only months after Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles.