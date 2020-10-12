Lakers Surpass LeBron James' 2016 Cavaliers as Fanatics' Top-Selling NBA Champs

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially the 2020 NBA champions, and fans are clearly excited.

Fanatics has already sold more merchandise for the Lakers on the first day after winning than any team in history (h/t journalist Arash Markazi):

The previous record was held by the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, which featured LeBron James leading his hometown team to the first title in franchise history. The Lakers now have 17 titles, but the fans were hungry after going nine years between championships and six years between playoff appearances.

Adding the star power of LeBron to an enormous fanbase already in Los Angeles made this one of the most popular NBA teams in history.

After a unique season that featured the entire postseason played in a bubble, this title run will surely be remembered for years.