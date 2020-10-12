Lakers Surpass LeBron James' 2016 Cavaliers as Fanatics' Top-Selling NBA Champs

Lakers Surpass LeBron James' 2016 Cavaliers as Fanatics' Top-Selling NBA ChampsOctober 12, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially the 2020 NBA champions, and fans are clearly excited.
Fanatics has already sold more merchandise for the Lakers on the first day after winning than any team in history (h/t journalist Arash Markazi):
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
According to Fanatics, the Lakers have become the top-selling NBA Champion in company history. In the first 12 hours since winning the title, the Lakers have already sold more merchandise than Fanatics’ previous record, the 2016 Cavaliers, sold in 30 days after winning the title. https://t.co/TvHeSAxme1
The previous record was held by the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, which featured LeBron James leading his hometown team to the first title in franchise history. The Lakers now have 17 titles, but the fans were hungry after going nine years between championships and six years between playoff appearances.
Adding the star power of LeBron to an enormous fanbase already in Los Angeles made this one of the most popular NBA teams in history.
After a unique season that featured the entire postseason played in a bubble, this title run will surely be remembered for years.
New NBA Power Rankings 📊
Our way-too-soon 2020-21 rankings are out. See where your squad ranks heading into the offseason 📲