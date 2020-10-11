Mike McCarthy: 'I Just Feel Terrible' for Dak Prescott After Cowboys QB's Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation during Sunday's 37-34 win over the New York Giants, an injury that will likely end his season.

After the game, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke about the devastating injury.

"I just feel terrible for him," he told reporters. "He was having a tremendous year."

Prescott has indeed been superb this year, throwing for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. After he was carted off the field Sunday, backup Andy Dalton was called into action, helping lead the Cowboys to a win with a drive in the final minutes to set up a game-winning field goal.

"I absolutely hate it for him, and I'm definitely praying for him," Dalton said of Prescott's injury after the game.

Star running back Ezekiel Elliott shared a similar sentiment.

"It sucks. Yeah it sucks," Elliott told reporters. "I know we won; it just sucks to lose Dak, our leader. And I was talking to the guys and it's going to take all of us. It's going to take all of us to fill that void that we're going to be missing from 4. Just gotta go out there and play for him."

Players around the league sent their best wishes Prescott's way:

Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Prescott was immediately taken to a local hospital after the game and will have surgery Sunday night.

At 2-3, the Cowboys are in first place in the NFC East, though the loss of Prescott—who was playing like one of the best quarterbacks in football this season—is an enormous blow. The 32-year-old Dalton has plenty of starting experience after years with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he's a major step down from Prescott at this point.

The bigger concern will be Prescott's future going forward. It's hard to untangle from his injury the fact that Prescott was playing this season on the franchise tag and doesn't have a guaranteed contract beyond this year. The grim reality of the situation is that if Prescott's injury is career-altering in any way, the Cowboys' failure to sign him to a lucrative long-term extension in the offseason could cost the young quarterback millions.