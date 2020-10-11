Lane Kiffin Jokes About SEC Defenses After Record-Breaking Alabama-Ole Miss Game

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss team lost to No. 2 Alabama 63-48 on Saturday night, but the coach diminished the vaunted program's shine with a performance rarely seen by a Crimson Tide opponent.

The 111 combined points and 1,370 combined total yards both set SEC records. Kiffin, a former assistant under Alabama head coach Nick Saban, could only laugh as he met his former mentor at midfield when it was all over.

"I thought they played defense in the SEC," Kiffin said he told Saban.

Ole Miss tied Auburn for the most points ever on Saban since the coach took over Alabama as the Tide gave up the most yards in school history (647 yards).

The two schools combined for three sacks and nine tackles for loss as it seemed like both were trying to break the scoreboard in Oxford, Mississippi.

It took a bit of history for Alabama to pull off the victory as tailback Najee Harris (23 carries, 206 yards, five touchdowns) became just the third player in his program's history to rush for five scores, joining the likes of Santonio Beard in 2002 and Shaun Alexander in 1998, according to ESPN Stats & Info.