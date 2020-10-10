UFC's Joaquin Buckley Scores Incredible Knockout vs. Impa Kasanganay on Video

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC middleweight Joaquin Buckley may have made himself into a star with one swiftly improvised kick during his fight against Impa Kasanganay on Saturday night.

Kasanganay thought he had the upper hand by catching Buckley's foot to block a kick attempt, but New Mansa countered with a spinning back kick that caught his opponent square in the face to score the knockout win:

Dan Henderson flattening Michael Bisping with a single punch at UFC 100, Edson Barboza's spinning roundhouse kick sending Terry Etim to the mat at UFC 142, and Gabriel Gonzaga landing a perfectly placed kick to the side of Mirko Cro Cop's head at UFC 70 are among the most storied knockouts in company history.

What Buckley did, which looks like something out of a Matrix or John Wick movie, absolutely belongs in the pantheon of historic knockouts in mixed martial arts history.

UFC highlight packages will forever show Buckley sending Kasanganay to the mat.