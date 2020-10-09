Dodgers' Andrew Friedman: Astros Having 'Victim's Complex' Is 'Curious Strategy'

Beth Harris/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman went on Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM Radio (h/t Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register) on Friday and offered his take on the Houston Astros' "us against the world" mentality this postseason.

"I think them playing the victim's complex card is a little interesting to me," he said. "Like, I get that it's been a difficult year for them, but to play the victim card, I think has been, you know, a curious strategy."

An MLB investigation that ended in January revealed the Astros used an illegal sign-stealing scheme en route to their 2017 World Series title and into 2018. Fans were clearly upset, as were opposing players. Notably, the 2020 Astros Shame Tour Twitter account, created in February, has 312,300 followers.

However, the Astros have gone on the offensive. Shortstop Carlos Correa notably said in February his team won the 2017 title "fair and square," and a few current and ex-Astros, including catcher Martin Maldonado, took shots at the Oakland Athletics after Houston's American League Division Series victory:

The Astros also sent out this tweet, quoting manager Dusty Baker's remarks after Oakland closer Liam Hendriks said he'd like to eliminate Houston from the playoffs:

The Astros beat the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series. On that note, Friedman said there's "zero upside" in thinking about the loss but that bitterness is still there.

L.A. could get revenge, however. The Dodgers will play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series, and the Astros will play the Tampa Bay Rays or New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. If Houston and L.A. win, they'll face off in the Fall Classic.