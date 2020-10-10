    Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

    Kristopher Knox, October 10, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Thursday night's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears wasn't the most fantasy-friendly outing for quarterbacks. Tom Brady and Nick Foles each tossed just a single touchdown, and neither reached the 260-yard mark.

    Fantasy managers fared better with flex players—running backs, receivers and tight ends—on Thursday, as guys like Ronald Jones II (125 scrimmage yards) and Allen Robinson II (10 catches, 90 yards) managed to shine.

    While there will be opportunities for more productive quarterback play over the remainder of Week 5, the flex position will still be vital. With this in mind, let's run down the top players at each flex position for the week's remaining game.

    We'll also dig into some late-week waiver-wire targets who might be available for last-minute adds. Rankings are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

          

    Running Back

    1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

    2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

    3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

    4. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

    5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

    6. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

    7. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers

    8. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

    9. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

    10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

    11. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

    12. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

    13. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

    14. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

    15. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons

                 

    Waiver-Wire Target: D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

    Somehow Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson remains rostered in just 45 percent of Yahoo leagues and 26 percent of ESPN Leagues. This is likely because of his matchups over the next couple of weeks.

    The Browns face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. The Colts and Steelers rank fourth and first against the run, respectively. However, Johnson should see a sizeable workload for the Browns as long as Nick Chubb remains sidelined—he had 13 carries for 95 yards in Week 4.

    This makes Johnson a great claim-and-stash target for the future. After the Steelers, Cleveland plays the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans—all teams with bottom-10 run defenses.

    Grab Johnson now, play him in a couple of weeks.

                

    Wide Receiver

    1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

    2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

    3. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

    4. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

    5. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

    6. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

    7. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

    8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

    9. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

    10. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

    11. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

    12. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

    13. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

    14. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

    15. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

    16. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers

    17. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans

    18. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

    19. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

    20. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

               

    Waiver-Wire Target: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    While Johnson is a better stash target than an immediate option, Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins is a start-worthy candidate for Week 5. The Clemson product has started to establish himself and emerge as one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets.

    Despite not seeing a target in Week 1, Higgins is now third on the team in targets with 22. He's caught nine passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks, though he isn't satisfied with that production.

    "Yeah, the two touchdowns are great and all, but at the end of the day, I grade myself probably a 'C' in that game," Higgins said after Week 3, per Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

    Higgins has a good-not-great matchup against a Baltimore Ravens defense that ranks 26th in passing yards allowed but 12th in passing yards per play. He's rostered in just 51 percent of Yahoo leagues and 39 percent of ESPN leagues.

        

    Tight Ends

    1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

    2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

    3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

    4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

    5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

    6. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

    7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

    8. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

    9. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

    10. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons

        

    Waiver-Wire Target: Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts

    Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox was touchdown-dependent in Week 4, catching one pass for 13 yards and a score. However, he had three catches on three targets for 50 yards and a score in Week 3 and five catches for 111 yards in Week 2.

    Expect Alie-Cox to have a game closer to Weeks 2 and 3 than last week. He'll be going up against a shaky Browns pass defense that has been gashed by tight ends this season. The Browns rank 30th in passing yards allowed and have given up big days to both Mark Andrews (58 yards, 2 TDs) and Dalton Schultz (72 yards, 1 TD).

    Alie-Cox should be a serviceable streamer for Week 5 for those in need of a tight end. He's rostered in just 38 percent of Yahoo leagues and 21 percent of ESPN leagues.

        

    *Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.

