NBA Finals 2020: Heat vs. Lakers TV Schedule, Odds, Game 5 Live Stream

LeBron James has seen a 3-1 collapse in the NBA Finals up close before. In 2016, he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an unprecedented comeback against the Golden State Warriors, who became the first team to blow that lead in an NBA Finals.

This year, James is ahead 3-1 with the Los Angeles Lakers. And he's looking to finish the NBA Finals in Friday's Game 5 and prevent the Miami Heat from making the type of comeback he once led before.

Los Angeles won each of its first three playoff series in five games, and now it will have the opportunity to do so again. Meanwhile, Miami is facing elimination for the first time this postseason and will need three consecutive victories to win the NBA title.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Game 5 on Friday night.

NBA Finals Game 5 Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN3

Odds (via FanDuel): Los Angeles -7

Game 5 Preview

For the first time since 2010, the Lakers may be ending a season as the NBA champions. They need just one more win over the Heat, and they have three opportunities to get it.

"To me, this series is far from over," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "We've got a lot of work to do. This is a great basketball team that we're playing, and my focus is solely on all the little details that go into what we have to do to get one more win."

After Los Angeles won Game 1 by 18 points, the past three games have been more competitive and have had closer finishes. The Lakers won Game 2 by 10, then the Heat bounced back with an 11-point Game 3 victory. Game 4 had the closest finish yet, with Los Angeles holding on for a 102-96 win.

Not only has Miami played close games, it's done so with two starters missing time due to injuries. Point guard Goran Dragic (torn left plantar fascia) hasn't played since Game 1. Forward Bam Adebayo (neck strain) missed Games 2 and 3 before returning for Game 4, when he had 15 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes.

Dragic remains doubtful to return, but the Heat are still confident in their ability to stage an impressive comeback.

"We've got a chance," Adebayo said, per Reynolds. "We still believe. They're writing us off. Everybody is doubting us. But as long as the people in the locker room and all our coaching staff have belief in us, that's all that matters."

Miami may believe, but Los Angeles has a superstar duo in James and Anthony Davis who have powered it through the playoffs. And as long as those two are on the floor, the Lakers are one of the most difficult teams in the NBA to beat.

Through 19 games this postseason, James is averaging 26.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest, while Davis is averaging 28.2 points and 9.3 rebounds a game. And if they continue their excellent play, James could soon be celebrating his fourth career NBA title and Davis his first.

The Lakers are wearing their "Black Mamba" uniforms in Game 5. They're 4-0 while donning them this postseason, including their Game 2 win over the Heat. And if they can win in them one more time, the 2019-20 NBA season will fittingly end with a Los Angeles championship and a tribute to Kobe Bryant.