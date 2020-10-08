Tuukka Rask Says He Wants to Remain with Bruins amid Trade Rumors

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Boston Bruins might be looking to move on from Tuukka Rask, but the star goalie is hoping to remain with the only NHL team for which he's ever played.

Speaking to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Rask said he doesn't "want to play for anybody else but the Bruins."

TSN's Frank Seravalli reported on Oct. 1 that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney "has initiated conversations with teams about Rask’s market value over the last number of weeks."

Speaking to reporters on Monday prior to the start of the 2020 NHL draft, Sweeney denied he was looking to trade his star goalie:

"As a matter of fact, our staff has communicated with Tuukka and, as I said before, he remains a big part of our roster planning going forward. I think by my knowledge, he was second in the Vezina balloting and we feel very, very comfortable with where our goaltending is at. And I think you’re going to need it. I don’t know what the schedule and what the season—I think there are a lot of things that are up in the air, but it could be a challenging environment from a season standpoint. Might make goaltending even more a big part of what you have to have going forward."

The 2020-21 season will be the final year of Rask's current contract that was signed in July 2013. He is owed $6.5 million and carries a $7 million cap hit, tied for fourth-highest among all goalies.

Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 goals against average, ranked second in save percentage (92.9) and tied for second with five shutouts last season. The 33-year-old finished second to Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets in Vezina Trophy voting.

Boston won the Presidents' Trophy after leading the league with 100 points during the shortened regular season. The Bruins lost in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.