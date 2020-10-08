NBA Finals 2020: Heat vs. Lakers Game 5 Vegas Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Friday night could bring the final game played in the NBA bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida. That is, if the Los Angeles Lakers can finish off the NBA Finals and secure their first championship since 2010.

The Lakers won each of their first three playoff series in five games, and they'll have the opportunity to do the same against the Miami Heat on Friday. After Miami notched its first win of the series in Game 3 on Sunday, Los Angeles responded with a Game 4 victory on Tuesday.

Only one team has ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, and that was the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Now, James will look to help the Lakers avoid blowing a 3-1 lead against the Heat.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Friday's Game 5 matchup.

NBA Finals Game 5 Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Odds (via FanDuel): Los Angeles -7.5

Game 5 Preview, Predictions

The Lakers appear close to capturing the 17th NBA title in their franchise's illustrious history. They've rolled through the playoffs, and they now have a commanding lead over the Heat, who have been banged up with injuries over the past week.

But one thing that Los Angeles has done well is to not get ahead of itself. And it appears that's still the case with it holding a 3-1 advantage.

"They are going to make adjustments. We got to be prepared for it," Lakers forward Anthony Davis said, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "We’re going to make adjustments."

Of course, James and Davis may not have too many adjustments to make, as the duo has impressed throughout the postseason and continues to power Los Angeles to victories. In Game 4, James had 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Davis had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the Lakers' 102-96 victory.

In the first three rounds, the Heat never trailed in a series. But heading into their first game facing elimination, they're believing that they can still come back in the NBA Finals.

"Our confidence ain't going nowhere. It's going to stay high," Miami forward Jimmy Butler said, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I'm going to make sure that it stays high because it's going to have to be at an all-time high to get this next win."

And because of that, the Heat will play another competitive game. In their past two losses in the series, they've lost by 10 or fewer points, and that's likely to be the case again in Game 5. However, it just won't be enough to take down the Lakers.

Los Angeles has made 59 three-pointers through the first four games of the series, as it's found ways to exploit Miami's 2-3 zone defense. And with James and Davis leading the way, it's continued to excel when playing with the lead late in games, allowing it to take this commanding series lead. The Lakers should use their outside shooting to get ahead again in Game 5, then seal the deal with key scores on late possessions.

One more reason why the Lakers should end the series in Game 5? Well, they announced that they'll be wearing their "Black Mamba" jerseys in honor of Kobe Bryant, and they're 4-0 this postseason when donning them, including in Game 2 against the Heat.

So, after an unorthodox 2019-20 NBA season, it will all come to an end Friday night as James wins his fourth career championship, Davis wins his first and Los Angeles captures its first in a decade.