LeBron James Says He Won't Sleep Until Lakers Win NBA Title; 'Job Is Not Done'

Few people in NBA history know better than LeBron James that a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals isn't always safe.

After all, he led the Cleveland Cavaliers back from that same deficit in 2016 during a showdown with the powerhouse Golden State Warriors. He is now in position to prevent such a comeback after helping guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a 3-1 lead against the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals, and he isn't planning to rest until he is lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

In fact, James said he won't sleep until the job is done during a postgame interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols:

It almost seemed as if LeBron was conserving energy at the start of Tuesday's 102-96 victory in Game 4. He had five turnovers to just eight points at halftime and spent a number of Los Angeles possessions stationary on the perimeter.

It was a credit to the Lakers defense that they still had the lead at intermission even though James and Anthony Davis were relatively quiet, but the King woke up in the second half.

He drilled multiple deep three-pointers in the third quarter, started attacking the basket off the bounce and away from the ball and facilitated when Miami collapsed on his penetration.

James found Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for arguably the biggest shot of the game in the final minutes as the guard's three-pointer pushed the Lakers' lead from two to five right after Jimmy Butler missed a potential go-ahead triple on the other end.

LeBron nearly notched a triple-double despite the slow start, finishing with 28 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and six turnovers.

While he didn't sound like someone who is looking to rest after the game, he and the Lakers will have an extra day to recover with Game 5 not scheduled until Friday. If he can spearhead another win, he can call himself a four-time champion.