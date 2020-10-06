Phoenix Rising's Junior Flemmings Suspended for USL Season for Alleged Gay Slur

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The USL Championship has suspended Phoenix Rising FC forward Junior Flemmings for the rest of the season for using "foul and abusive language in the form of a homophobic slur" during a match against San Diego Loyal SC on Sept. 30.

The incident led to San Diego walking off the pitch and forfeiting the game.

Flemmings has also been fined an undisclosed amount and may receive additional punishment from his club. There are six games left in the USL season. Phoenix announced Flemmings will spend the remainder of his contract with the club on administrative leave while providing him with the "resources he needs to learn and grow from this, so that he may become a model for change in our sport."

“Phoenix Rising accepts and supports the results of this investigation,” Phoenix Rising FC General Manager Bobby Dulle said in a team statement. “These actions could not be more contrary to the core values of our organization, and we apologize to all who were affected.”





Flemmings directed the slur towards San Diego's Collin Martin, who is openly gay, moments before halftime, leading to a heated confrontation between San Diego head coach Landon Donovan and Phoenix coach Rick Schantz.

Donovan can be seen on video advocating for his player and arguing that language has no place in soccer while Schantz responded by telling the U.S. Soccer legend not to make a "big scene." Schantz later attemped to clarify his comments saying he was "in no way was I excusing any alleged homophobic behavior."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The USL conducted interview with 11 players, coaches and match officials before announcing its ruling.

"We’ve received affirmation and an outpouring of support following our actions these last two matches," Co-Founder and President of SD Loyal SC Warren Smith said. "The purpose of our stand was to raise awareness, spread love and eliminate hate in all forms. We believe in second chances and look forward to working with Phoenix Rising on productive ways we can forgive, educate, and grow from these moments."