    Rockets' Russell Westbrook Reportedly Left $8K Tip for Hotel Staff in NBA Bubble

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2020

    Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) looks up during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 110-100. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Russell Westbrook took care of the service workers after his extended stay in the NBA bubble.

    The Houston Rockets star reportedly left an $8,000 tip for the hotel staff at the Grand Floridian, where he stayed from late July until his team was eliminated from the playoffs in mid-September, according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

    "They took great care of us," Westbrook said, per Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing."

    The staff also had little work to do after Westbrook left the room at the Walt Disney World resort "virtually spotless."

    After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NBA to suspend its season, the league utilized a bubble environment in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to complete the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. Westbrook clearly understood the extra work involved and rewarded those who deserved it most.

