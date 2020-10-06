Robert Tonyan, Jamaal Williams' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Packers' Win

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

If you were an immediate family member or friend of Robert Tonyan, you had a lot to celebrate Monday. Otherwise, you probably didn't reap the rewards of a monster night from the Green Bay Packers tight end.

Tonyan caught six passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns as the Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-16.

It appears the Packers are selecting one player before every game and letting him show out in a big way.

Jamaal Williams had a career night as a pass-catcher as well, finishing with eight receptions for 95 yards. Aaron Rodgers made sure to spread the wealth with Davante Adams and Allen Lazard unavailable.

Tonyan is likely to be a hot commodity in standard leagues as fantasy football managers prowl their available options on the waiver wire.

Adams will inevitably eat into Tonyan's targets whenever he returns.

It's safe to say Tonyan won't be this good again. The 26-year-old entered Monday with 21 catches, 252 yards and four touchdowns in 30 games. Maybe he slips back into relative fantasy obscurity. Should that happen, the opportunity cost still won't be too high.

Tight end isn't a position where you generally expect to get major contributions on a regular basis unless you have one of the elite stars. With that in mind, you might as well add Tonyan now because somebody else will probably roster him before Week 5 rosters have to be finalized.

Likewise, fantasy managers seeking reinforcements at running back should look Williams' way.

Williams has never finished a season with more than 262 receiving yards, which is concerning because he won't get a high volume of rushing yards as long as Aaron Jones is healthy. He carried the ball eight times for 10 yards against the Falcons.

You can envision Williams carving out enough of a role in the passing game, though, to make himself a valuable piece.

Because good running backs are so hard to find on the waiver wire in the middle of the season, the former BYU star warrants consideration.