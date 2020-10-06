MLS Power Rankings: Where Teams Stand at the Beginning of October

1 of 9

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

26. D.C. United (Previous Ranking: 22)

D.C. United hit a new low Saturday, when Ben Olsen tried to bring on a player that was not listed on the team sheet. Olsen brought Russell Canouse on as a substitute, but the midfielder was not on the game-day roster submitted to the officials and had to be removed from the pitch.

The Black-and-Red are tied with Inter Miami for the lowest points total in the league with 11.

D.C. has not won a game since September 2 and only gained two points from its last six games.

There does not appear to be an end to the winless run in sight with road trips to New York City FC and Chicago ahead.

25. Montreal Impact (Previous Ranking: 23)

At least the Montreal Impact can argue they are a work in progress under a first-year head coach.

The Impact are struggling almost as much as D.C. at the moment, but there will be a path forward where either Thierry Henry makes tactical adjustments, or the team brings in new players in the offseason to fit his system.

Montreal displayed some fight Saturday in its 2-2 draw with Chicago, with Lassi Lappalainen and Maxi Urruti finding the back of the net.

Montreal has a brutal two-game road stretch in the coming week against Columbus and Philadelphia.

24. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous Ranking: 18)

Just as we thought Vancouver was turning a corner in its season, it followed a two-game winning streak with three consecutive defeats.

The Whitecaps were outscored 10-1 by Los Angeles FC, Portland and Seattle over a 10-day stretch,

Despite the string of defeats, Vancouver is still somehow just three points back of the final playoff position in the Western Conference due to the expanded number of postseason positions MLS put in for 2020.

23. FC Cincinnati (Previous Ranking: 21)

FC Cincinnati still can't score.

The second-year side was shutout in each of its last three games against the Union, NYCFC and Minnesota.

The good news for Jaap Stam's team is it took a point at home from Philadelphia on September 23.

That draw also came after a win over the New York Red Bulls.

22. Inter Miami (Previous Ranking: 16)

The addition of Gonzalo Higuain has not helped Inter Miami's form.

In 180 minutes of MLS action, Higuain has produced a single assist, but he gained more attention for his biggest miss.

Late in the second half of Miami's September 27 loss to Philadelphia, Higuain skied a penalty kick and was taunted by the Union players.

With four losses in its last five games, the expansion side is now back at joint-bottom of the East table.

21. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous Ranking: 26)

San Jose's recent two-game winning streak is the perfect example of MLS' unpredictability.

The Quakes lost back-to-back games to Colorado and Portland by a combined score of 11-1 and then responded with victories over LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy.

Due to the expanded postseason, the Quakes are just one point back of Real Salt Lake for the eighth and final spot in the West.