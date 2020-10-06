MLS Power Rankings: Where Teams Stand at the Beginning of October

MLS Power Rankings: Where Teams Stand at the Beginning of OctoberOctober 6, 2020
Toronto FC has just produced the most impressive string of results of the 2020 Major League Soccer season.
The Reds have put together a three-game winning streak against a trio of the most notable contenders in the Eastern Conference.
Thanks to the three victories, Greg Vanney's side is now level with the Columbus Crew for the highest regular-season point total.
Although there are still eight games left for most teams before the postseason, it appears Toronto could be headed for another MLS Cup showdown with the Seattle Sounders, who remain on top of the Western Conference.
Columbus, Philadelphia, Orlando and Portland are among the teams that could ruin a fourth Seattle-Toronto MLS Cup matchup, but it would take a run of form similar to what Toronto has produced recently to do so.
No. 26-21: DC United in Horrendous Form
26. D.C. United (Previous Ranking: 22)
D.C. United hit a new low Saturday, when Ben Olsen tried to bring on a player that was not listed on the team sheet. Olsen brought Russell Canouse on as a substitute, but the midfielder was not on the game-day roster submitted to the officials and had to be removed from the pitch.
The Black-and-Red are tied with Inter Miami for the lowest points total in the league with 11.
D.C. has not won a game since September 2 and only gained two points from its last six games.
There does not appear to be an end to the winless run in sight with road trips to New York City FC and Chicago ahead.
25. Montreal Impact (Previous Ranking: 23)
At least the Montreal Impact can argue they are a work in progress under a first-year head coach.
The Impact are struggling almost as much as D.C. at the moment, but there will be a path forward where either Thierry Henry makes tactical adjustments, or the team brings in new players in the offseason to fit his system.
Montreal displayed some fight Saturday in its 2-2 draw with Chicago, with Lassi Lappalainen and Maxi Urruti finding the back of the net.
Montreal has a brutal two-game road stretch in the coming week against Columbus and Philadelphia.
24. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous Ranking: 18)
Just as we thought Vancouver was turning a corner in its season, it followed a two-game winning streak with three consecutive defeats.
The Whitecaps were outscored 10-1 by Los Angeles FC, Portland and Seattle over a 10-day stretch,
Despite the string of defeats, Vancouver is still somehow just three points back of the final playoff position in the Western Conference due to the expanded number of postseason positions MLS put in for 2020.
23. FC Cincinnati (Previous Ranking: 21)
FC Cincinnati still can't score.
The second-year side was shutout in each of its last three games against the Union, NYCFC and Minnesota.
The good news for Jaap Stam's team is it took a point at home from Philadelphia on September 23.
That draw also came after a win over the New York Red Bulls.
22. Inter Miami (Previous Ranking: 16)
The addition of Gonzalo Higuain has not helped Inter Miami's form.
In 180 minutes of MLS action, Higuain has produced a single assist, but he gained more attention for his biggest miss.
Late in the second half of Miami's September 27 loss to Philadelphia, Higuain skied a penalty kick and was taunted by the Union players.
With four losses in its last five games, the expansion side is now back at joint-bottom of the East table.
21. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous Ranking: 26)
San Jose's recent two-game winning streak is the perfect example of MLS' unpredictability.
The Quakes lost back-to-back games to Colorado and Portland by a combined score of 11-1 and then responded with victories over LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy.
Due to the expanded postseason, the Quakes are just one point back of Real Salt Lake for the eighth and final spot in the West.
No. 20-16: Atlanta United Showing Signs of Improvement
20. Atlanta United (Previous Ranking: 25)
The perfect remedy for any struggling team this year is to play D.C. United.
Atlanta United's attack woke up Saturday four goals at Audi Field.
Jon Gallagher was the unlikely scoring source in that victory with a pair of tallies. The 24-year-old Irishman has scored all three of his MLS goals over the last four matches.
With two home games versus Orlando City and the New York Red Bulls ahead, Atlanta may have a chance to put together a winning streak for the first time since the season's opening two contests.
19. Chicago Fire (Previous Ranking: 24)
Chicago is currently in its best run of form this season.
The Fire picked up seven points from their last three games, with victories over Houston and Atlanta.
The most important thing to take from those victories were the clean sheets earned by the Fire defense.
18. LA Galaxy (Previous Ranking: 9)
The rising star that was the L.A. Galaxy has burned out over the last three weeks.
The Galaxy plummeted to the bottom of the West standings thanks to a four-game losing streak in which they scored just two goals.
Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side appeared to be on the right track during a six-game unbeaten run in August and September, but it has reverted back to the struggling team we saw at the start of the regular season.
There is still time for the Galaxy to do another 180-degree turn in form, but time is starting to run out to make a run that outpaces the rest of the playoff contenders.
17. Houston Dynamo (Previous Ranking: 8)
Houston has alternated a draw and a loss in its last six matches.
The run of form as seen the Dynamo drop beneath the red line in the West.
Houston has an opportunity to make up ground in the West while playing two East teams in the next three games: Miami and Nashville.
But first, Tab Ramos' side must face rival FC Dallas, who it has beaten just once in the last five meetings.
16. Colorado Rapids (Previous Ranking: 17)
Colorado's last game was a September 23 win over San Jose.
According to The Athletic's Sam Stejskal, the Rapids returned to their training field Monday after a rash of positive COVID-19 tests.
No official decision has been made on the status of Colorado's meeting with Los Angeles FC Wednesday, and even if that is played, the Rapids still have to find space for two make-up games in the congested schedule.
No. 15-11: Nashville SC in Solid Form
15. Nashville SC (Previous Ranking: 20)
Nashville has quietly put together a five-point run in its previous three contests.
The last of those results was a drab scoreless affair on the Gillette Stadium turf with the New England Revolution.
Gary Smith's side has picked up points against seven different opponents in its maiden season, and it has a chance to add two more teams to that list this week as it plays Minnesota and Sporting Kansas City.
14. FC Dallas (Previous Ranking: 13)
FC Dallas has been hanging in the middle of the West standings for a few weeks now.
Dallas may not be the best team in the West, but it has the potential to make waves in the postseason because of how consistent it has been lately.
Luchi Gonzalez's men have lost on just three occasions since their season restarted August 12 and picked up points in five of their last six.
FC Dallas should remain in its current position at worst since its remaining schedule does not feature Seattle, Portland or LAFC.
13. New York Red Bulls (Previous Ranking: 19)
The New York Red Bulls' last three victories have come against opponents they were supposed to beat.
New York trounced Montreal and Miami in back-to-back 4-1 victories and shutout D.C. United back on September 12.
However, the Red Bulls have been unable to beat the elite teams in the East and has lost three times to the Union and Orlando.
The Red Bulls' next chance to reverse their results against a top team comes October 14 against Toronto FC. Prior to that match, they play Miami and Atlanta.
12. Minnesota United (Previous Ranking: 12)
Minnesota United was one of four teams to pick up a win, loss and draw in the latest stretch of three games.
The Loons have consistently sat beneath the top-tier teams in the West with 22 points in fourth place.
Adrian Heath's side has yet to play the teams in the Pacific time zone since MLS is Back, and it will not get a chance to do so until the postseason. That means the Loons will not be able to test themselves against Seattle, Portland or both L.A. teams until the bracket is set.
11. Sporting Kansas City (Previous Ranking: 10)
Sporting Kansas City erased a two-game losing streak by going into Houston and earning their seventh regular-season win.
Just like FC Dallas and Minnesota, Sporting KC is lurking beneath the top-tier of the West and could be a tricky out in the postseason.
Peter Vermes' side should not have trouble picking up six points in the coming week since it plays host to Chicago and Nashville.
No. 10-6: New England Jumps into Top 10
10. Real Salt Lake (Previous Ranking: 11)
Real Salt Lake sits in possibly the least enviable position in the West right now.
The Claret-and-Cobalt are in eighth place with 18 points, but there are just three points separating them from last place.
Any of the four teams beneath them could pounce over RSL, and a drop may occur in the coming weeks with Seattle and Portland looming on the schedule.
9. New England Revolution (Previous Ranking: 14)
New England have taken advantage of a favorable stretch in its schedule to put together a four-game unbeaten run.
The Revolution outscored Montreal and D.C. by a combined score of 5-1 in their last two wins. Their most-recent result was a scoreless draw with Nashville.
The upcoming week will be a prove-it stretch for the Revs, as they face Toronto FC and NYCFC in an attempt to pick up ground in the East standings.
8. Los Angeles FC (Previous Ranking: 15)
LAFC is starting to round into form as the playoffs draw closer.
Bob Bradley's side has six wins in its last nine games with just one defeat and has inched up to fifth place.
But the Black-and-Gold could face some issues up top in the coming games without Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez, who are both off with Uruguay for the start of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.
Rossi currently holds a three-goal lead on Gyasi Zardes and Raul Ruidiaz in the Golden Boot race. By the time he returns, teammate Bradley Wright-Phillips, who has eight goals, could be closer to his total of 12.
7. New York City FC (Previous Ranking: 6)
NYCFC re-gained the most unique home-field advantage in MLS.
After playing their home games at Red Bull Arena since returning from Florida, NYCFC announced it would play the rest of their home matches at Yankee Stadium.
The short dimensions of the soccer field squeezed into a baseball stadium have given many opponents issues in the past, and it may be the edge the Pigeons need to make a jump into the top two spots in the East.
6. Philadelphia Union (Previous Ranking: 2)
Philadelphia ran into the Toronto FC buzzsaw Saturday.
The Union fell to the reigning Eastern Conference champion, who is steaming toward another MLS Cup berth at the moment.
The result does not mean the Union are a bad team, but it shows they need to raise their level more when they play the best teams in MLS.
Jim Curtin's men will have two more chances to prove their mettle against MLS Cup contenders, with Columbus and Toronto again.
5. Columbus Crew
Previous Ranking: 1
Columbus fell from top spot in our power rankings due to a pair of results that tightened the Supporters' Shield race.
The Crew lost to Toronto FC and then drew 2-2 with FC Dallas to allow TFC to move level on 31 points.
Columbus will be in a four-team fight for the Shield and No. 1 seed in the East alongside Toronto, Philadelphia and Orlando.
Caleb Porter's team has one game left against Orlando and Philadelphia, respectively, and has two favorable matchups ahead against Houston and Cincinnati in their final six contests.
4. Orlando City
Previous Ranking: 4
Orlando finally received the opening it wanted to gain ground in the East.
The Lions moved to within two points of first place following Columbus dropping five points and Philadelphia losing to Toronto.
Making up the two-point gap on Columbus and Toronto may be more difficult than expected a few weeks ago with goalkeeper Pedro Gallese off to play for Peru during the international window.
Gallese has allowed 16 goals in 15 regular-season starts and produced a pair of shutouts.
3. Portland Timbers
Previous Ranking: 7
Here come the Portland Timbers.
The MLS is Back champion owns a three-game winning streak that includes back-to-back 1-0 victories.
Portland is three points back of Seattle in the West, but it must finish with more points than its pacific northwest rival.
Seattle has a 16-goal advantage in goal differential and has scored on five more occasions than the Timbers.
The rivals meet once more on October 22 in Portland, and before that match, the Timbers have to face the Galaxy, Quakes, RSL and LAFC.
2. Seattle Sounders
Previous Ranking: 3
The Sounders are continuing to make a strong case to being the best team in MLS.
Seattle likely will not finish with as high a point total as Columbus, Toronto, Orlando or Philadelphia due to the difficulty of its schedule, but it may be best positioned to win the title.
Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris are rolling in the final third with a combined 16 goals and 10 assists.
If the attacking duo continues to strike at that level, it may be hard for any team to slow Seattle down in the postseason.
1. Toronto FC
Previous Ranking: 6
No team is more deserving of the top position than Toronto FC.
The Reds won three straight games against NYCFC, Columbus and Philadelphia to become the second team in MLS to eclipse the 30-point mark.
Greg Vanney's side scored multiple goals against the Crew and Union, who have combined to concede 23 goals in regular-season matches.
Toronto can put more pressure on Columbus and potentially start running away with first place in the Shield and East standings with New England, Cincinnati and the Red Bulls coming up in the next three games.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from MLSSoccer.com.