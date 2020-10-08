ONE: Reign of Dynasties Preview, Card Start Time and TV/Stream Info

ONE Championship

ONE Championship's next event, Reign of Dynasties, takes place Friday. The card is highlighted by Sam-A Gaiyanghadao's defense of his strawweight muay thai world championship against Josh Tonna.

The co-main event features No. 5 flyweight Reece McLaren taking on undefeated Aleksi Toivonen.

Where and How to Watch

Viewers in the United States can watch the contest for free on B/R Live and the Bleacher Report app.

The card starts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Full Card

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (c) vs Josh Tonna (strawweight muay thai world championship)

No. 5 Reece McLaren vs Aleksi Toivonen

Amir Khan vs Rahul Raju

Eko Saputra vs Murugan Silvarajoo

Dejdamrong Amnuaysirichoke vs Hexigetu

Roshan Mainam vs Liu Peng Shuai

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Top ONE: Reign of Dynasties Headlines

Josh Tonna looks for a shocking upset over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

When the Reign of Dynasties card was announced, the most eye-catching inclusion was Josh Tonna as Sam-A Gaiyanghadao's next challenger to his strawweight muay thai world championship.

Tonna, who is 2-1 with the promotion and defeated No.4-ranked Andy Howson last February in his first muay thai match with ONE, wasn't even ranked as one of their Top Five strawweight muay thai fighters until recently. His quick rise to the top now has him in a title match against one of the most decorated competitors at ONE in Sam-A.



The Thai has an astounding 369-47-9 record while Tonna comes in as the far less experienced fighter at just 34-17.

Undefeated Aleksi Toivonen looks to break into flyweight rankings

He may only have one match to his name at ONE, but 7-0 Aleksi Toivonen is the real deal. Having defeated all of his opponents by submission, including six of them in the first round, the Finn is ready to get back in the cage after a 15-month layoff due to injury.

His biggest test yet comes against No. 5-ranked flyweight Reece McLaren who's a submission specialist in his own right. The ONE veteran is 6-4 with the promotion and is coming off a statement first-round win over Gary Mangat.

This has potential to be fight of the night. Will Toivonen continue his dominance and earn a spot in the rankings or does the veteran savviness of McLaren prevail?