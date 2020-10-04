Tom Brady Sets NFL Record with 222 Regular-Season Wins as Bucs Beat Chargers

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

As he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of a 17-point halftime hole to a 38-31 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Tom Brady earned his 222nd regular-season victory—a league record.

Brady also became the oldest player in NFL history to throw for five touchdowns in a single game. Brady was 30-of-46 for 369 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in the victory.

Brady broke the record previously held by his former teammate, kicker Adam Vinatieri. Vinatieri, a four-time Super Bowl champion—three of which came with Brady under center—collected 221 career wins through 24 seasons in the league. Meanwhile, Brady accomplished the feat in his 21st season, though he played in just one game in both 2000 and 2008, when he tore his ACL and MCL.