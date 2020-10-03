Colby Covington COVID-Free After Attending Debate as Donald Trump's Guest

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

UFC's Colby Covington said he tested negative for COVID-19 after being a guest of President Donald Trump at Tuesday's debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"I’ve been tested 7 times in the past 3 weeks, including prior to and after meeting with the POTUS. I was also tested during fight week, as well as before and after the debate. ALL NEGATIVE," Covington wrote on Instagram.

Trump is currently at Walter Reed Medical Center undergoing treatment for COVID-19 after testing positive this week. No members of the Trump cabinet who attended the debate wore masks, and the President was not tested onsite because he arrived late.

Adviser Hope Hicks, who traveled with the President to the debate Tuesday, was the first person in the cabinet known to have contracted the virus. It is unclear whether she or the President was infected during the debate.

Biden and his wife, Jill, both have tested negative for the virus. The Biden cabinet wore masks during the debate, though the former Vice President did not.

Covington has been an outspoken supporter of the controversial President, and Trump called him after his UFC Fight Night win over Tyron Woodley in September.