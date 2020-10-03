Preakness 2020 Video Replay, Highlights and Recap

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Swiss Skydiver held off Kentucky Derby champion Authentic with a furious charge down the stretch to win the 2020 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Swiss Skydiver, who finished in 1:53.10, entered the race with 11-1 odds to win. However, she overcame pre-race favorite Authentic's effort to become the first filly to win the Preakness since Rachel Alexandria in 2009, per Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post.

She is the 12th filly to win the Preakness, Kentucky Derby or Belmont Stakes, all of which have been run since 1875.

Swiss Skydiver and Authentic left a large gap between them and the rest of the field, which was paced by Jesus' Team, who finished third. Art Collector and Max Player rounded out the top five.