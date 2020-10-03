Preakness Results 2020: Swiss Skydiver Holds Off Authentic in Photo Finish

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Swiss Skydiver held off Authentic in a photo finish to take first place at the 2020 Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

The filly became the first female horse since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win this event, also registering as the third different horse to win a leg at this year's Triple Crown.

Starting from the No. 4 post, the top contender pulled ahead down the stretch Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and crossed the finish line by a neck ahead of Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in second place.

Belmont winner Tiz the Law did not enter the race.

Payouts (Win, Place, Show)

1. Swiss Skydiver ($25.40, $8.40, $5.80)

2. Authentic ( - , $3.60, $3.20)

3. Jesus' Team ( - , - , $12.20)

Order of Finish (Lengths Behind)

1. Swiss Skydiver

2. Authentic (Neck)

3. Jesus' Team (10)

4. Art Collector (10)

5. Max Player (11 1/4)

6. Excession (15)

7. Mr. Big News (16)

8. Thousand Words (16 1/2)

9. NY Traffic (21 1/4)

10. Pneumatic (22 1/2)

11. LiveYourBeastLife (32 3/4)

The race began with Thousand Words taking the early lead, with Swiss Skydiver stumbling a bit out of the gate.

The two favorites, Authentic and Art Collector, ran in the top three and then competed for the lead as the race progressed around the turn. However, it was Swiss Skydiver who moved in front around the turn and didn't want to give up the lead.

It became a two-horse race down the final stretch between Swiss Skydiver and Authentic, but the No. 4 horse held on for the win.

The victory also put the horse in rare territory at this event:

Authentic was coming off win in the Kentucky Derby and five victories in six career starts. However, this was a deep field, with Art Collector coming off four straight victories and Swiss Skydiver considered one of the best fillies in years.

It created a wide-open competition entering Saturday, but Swiss Skydiver outlasted the field with a strong performance from start to finish.

This event concludes a wild year in the American Classics, featuring major changes to the schedule as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Belmont Stakes became the first leg instead of the last leg, while the Preakness was pushed back from May to October.

Even with these changes and no spectators in attendance, the horses still put on a show over the past few months.