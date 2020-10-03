Preakness 2020 Horses: Triple Crown Insight and Final Pre-Race Odds

Stephen Whyno/Associated Press

The 2020 Preakness Stakes is looking increasingly like a two-horse race. Much like the Kentucky Derby came down to the wire between Authentic and Tiz the Law, Authentic appears to have a strong challenger in Art Collector.

The Derby winner comes in at 9-5 odds, making the Bob Baffert-trained colt a favorite—just not one as heavy as you'd expect in an 11-horse field. Despite sitting out the first two races of the Triple Crown season, Art Collector is sitting at 5-2 as the race approaches.

Post Positions, Odds

1. Excession: 30-1

2. Mr. Big News: 12-1

3. Art Collector: 5-2

4. Swiss Skydiver: 6-1

5. Thousand Words: 6-1

6. Jesus' Team: 30-1

7. Ny Traffic: 15-1

8. Max Player: 15-1

9. Authentic: 9-5

10. Pneumatic: 20-1

11. Liveyourbeastlife: 30-1

Odds according to Preakness Stakes

In terms of pedigree, Authentic is a mismatch for Art Collector. Not only is Authentic trained by Baffert, the winningest trainer in Triple Crown history, he's spent the last month in the stable of D. Wayne Lukas, the second-winningest trainer in Triple Crown history.

Art Collector's trainer, Tommy Drury, is starting his first horse in a Triple Crown race.

"He's taken my career to places that I never dreamed it would go, and he's just a member of the family,” Drury said, per the Associated Press. "I've not had anything like him ever before."

Art Collector was originally supposed to enter the Kentucky Derby but had to pull out with a foot injury. With Tiz the Law sitting out the Preakness after failing in the Triple Crown bid, we're left yet again without the three best horses of 2020 going against each other.

Art Collector has won his last five races, including triumphs at the Blue Grass Stakes and Ellis Park Derby to give Drury's prized horse a ton of momentum heading into the Derby. The Blue Grass Stakes saw Art Collector take down Swiss Skydiver, a horse that comes in tied for the third favorite at 6-1 on Saturday.

The Baffert-trained Thousand Words also comes in at 6-1, giving the trainer two solid chances at pulling in yet another Triple Crown race.