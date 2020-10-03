Lakers vs. Heat: Game 3 Date, Live Stream Schedule, Time, Odds and Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers just continue to build momentum toward the NBA title, and at this point, there may not be much the Miami Heat can do to stop them. If that's the case, the NBA Finals could soon be nearing its conclusion.

Not quite yet, though. Los Angeles has a 2-0 series lead and will be looking to take even more control with a win in Game 3 on Sunday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World, Florida. If Miami continues to be without its pair of injured starters—point guard Goran Dragic (torn left plantar fascia) and forward Bam Adebayo (neck strain)—it could be difficult to make this a competitive series.

In each of their first three playoff series, the Lakers won in five games. They may be on their way to winning that quickly again, or perhaps even sweeping the Heat.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's Game 3.

NBA Finals Game 3 Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN3

Odds (via FanDuel): Los Angeles -9.5

NBA Title Odds

Los Angeles Lakers -7000 (bet $7,000 to win $100)

Miami Heat +2400 (bet $100 to win $2,400)

Odds obtained via FanDuel

Game 3 Preview, Prediction

How have the Lakers built a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals? The same way they've powered through the playoffs in dominant fashion. They've relied on their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis to lead the way, and there's been no doubt that they've been able to.

In Friday's Game 2, James and Davis each put together another impressive performance. James had 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Davis had 32 points and 14 rebounds. They combined to go 29-for-45 from the field and accounted for more than half of Los Angeles' scoring in its 124-114 victory.

"Those guys are playing at an extremely high level, and hopefully we can get two more wins," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

At this point, there's no reason to think the Lakers won't get those two wins soon. The Heat couldn't hold an early lead in Game 1, going on to trail by as many as 32 points in their 116-98 loss in the series opener. And, of course, their biggest losses came in the injuries to Dragic and Adebayo, their second- and third-leading scorers this postseason behind only Jimmy Butler.

In Game 2, Miami never led by more than two points. And although it shot 50.7 percent from the field, it couldn't erase a 14-point halftime deficit.

"Look, I love these guys. I love the way we compete," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, per the Associated Press. "We have to figure out how to overcome this and get over the top."

While it's not clear whether Dragic could potentially return, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that there remained hope Adebayo may return for Sunday's Game 3. If he does, then Miami may have a better chance to earn its first win of the series and make things a bit closer.

The Heat would still have to find a way to limit the Lakers, which hasn't been an easy task thus far. The Lakers hit 15 three-pointers in Game 1, followed by 16 in Game 2 as they've had little trouble beating Miami's 2-3 zone defense that it had great success with in earlier rounds.

It's possible the Heat win Game 3, but it's still unlikely. Expect the Lakers to be in control for much of the game and handily notch another victory. From there, Los Angeles is likely to finish off the sweep in Game 4 or end the series in Game 5 (if Miami can notch one win).

The Lakers will be ending the season as NBA champions for the first time since 2010, celebrating the illustrious franchise's 17th title.