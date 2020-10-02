Pistons HC Dwane Casey Says NBA's Lack of Black Coaches Is 'Cyclical'

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey addressed the dwindling number of Black head coaches in the NBA on Friday.

According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Casey called the number of Black head coaches in the NBA "cyclical" and added that the current low number is "bad luck of the draw."

The 63-year-old is currently one of only five Black NBA head coaches along with Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers, Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns, J.B. Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lloyd Pierce of the Atlanta Hawks.

The number of Black NBA head coaches was down to four for a few days after Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers mutually parted ways Monday, but he soon caught on with a new team and signed a five-year deal to be the Philadelphia 76ers head coach on Thursday.

Since the start of the 2019-20 season, David Fizdale, Nate McMillan and Alvin Gentry were fired by the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans, respectively. Jacque Vaughn took over as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets midseason, but Brooklyn hired Steve Nash as its new head coach.

There are currently five teams in need of a new head coach, and at least one of them is expected to hire a Black candidate in Tyronn Lue. The Clippers assistant is believed to be in the running for the Clippers and Pelicans openings.

Of the five current Black coaches in the league, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that four of them could be fired by the end of next season if their teams don't make the playoffs. Casey, Williams, Bickerstaff and Pierce could all conceivably be on the hot seat.

When it comes to raising the number of Black head coaches in the NBA, Casey stressed the importance of hiring Black assistants and grooming them to eventually assume head coaching roles. He also said he believes the NBA is doing a "good job of interviewing" Black candidates.

Casey added: "I just hope we don't go back to not hiring people on their merits versus people that people are familiar with."

Like many sports leagues, a lot of the same coaches seem to get recycled in the NBA. There are a number of highly touted Black assistants who have been getting interviews in recent years, but landing head coaching jobs has proved difficult.

Wes Unseld Jr. of the Denver Nuggets, Charles Lee and Darvin Ham of the Milwaukee Bucks, Adrian Griffin of the Toronto Raptors, Jarron Collins of the Golden State Warriors, Jamahl Mosley of the Dallas Mavericks and Ime Udoka of the San Antonio Spurs are among the Black assistants who could get looks as head coaches in the coming years.