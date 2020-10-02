Preakness 2020 Lineup: Full Race Guide for All Horses and Jockeys

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Typically, the three-race slate that constitutes the Triple Crown is over by June. Yet, here we are in October, and there's still one race to go. That's because just about nothing has been normal with the sports schedule in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Preakness Stakes will take place Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, and it's the third and final Triple Crown event after the Belmont Stakes took place in June and the Kentucky Derby was held in September.

And although there's not a Triple Crown in play, there's still a strong field that includes Authentic, the Derby champion.

Here's a look at the full Preakness field, along with jockey and trainer information and more.

1. Excession

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jockey: Sheldon Russell

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Morning Line: 30-1

Asmussen is a two-time Preakness winner, getting to the winner's circle with Curlin in 2007 and Rachel Alexandra in 2009. However, Excession is a long shot, one of three horses in the field with 30-1 odds to win.

In nine races, Excession has one win. He hasn't raced since March 14, when he finished second at the Rebel Stakes. Meanwhile, Russell is competing in his first Preakness since 2010, when he rode 10th-place finisher Concealed Identity.

2. Mr. Big News

Jockey: Gabriel Saez

Trainer: W. Bret Calhoun

Morning Line: 12-1

Mr. Big News is coming off a strong showing at the Kentucky Derby, where he finished third to Authentic and Tiz the Law—the two horses to have won Triple Crown races this year. Mr. Big News' last win came at the Oaklawn Stakes on April 11.

Calhoun is looking to earn his first victory at a Triple Crown event, and Mr. Big News will be his first ride in the Preakness. Saez is also seeking his first win at a Triple Crown race.

3. Art Collector

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Trainer: Thomas Drury Jr.

Morning Line: 5-2

Art Collector was one of the early favorites for the Kentucky Derby before a minor foot injury caused him to be held out of the race.

He's won each of the past five races he's entered, including the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11 and the Ellis Park Derby on Aug. 9. He has the second-best Preakness odds and should be a top contender.

"His last couple of works have been fantastic," trainer Drury said, according to Padraic Manocchio of Horse Racing Nation. "I don’t foresee us having any excuses. Think we’re ready to take our best shot."

Drury has never had a horse start in a Triple Crown race. And while Hernandez is an experienced jockey, he's never won one of the trifecta.

4. Swiss Skydiver

Jockey: Robby Albarado

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Morning Line: 6-1

Swiss Skydiver is only the sixth filly to compete in the Preakness and the first since 2009 winner Rachel Alexandra. But this won't be her first time competing against male horses, as she finished second to Art Collector at the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11. Her last race was the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4, when she finished second.

"She continues to do good. She continues to impress us every day," McPeek said, according to Paulick Report. "She eats great. You can't have fear. We'd like to get the big prize, and here we are."

McPeek's lone win at a Triple Crown race came at the 2002 Belmont Stakes with Sarava. Albarado is a former Preakness winner, having raced to victory on Curlin in 2007.

5. Thousand Words

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Morning Line: 6-1

Thousand Words was set to run in the Derby but was a late scratch just before the race started after rearing and falling over in the paddock area. So this will be his first Triple Crown event, and he's one of two Baffert-trained horses in the field, along with Authentic. The colt won his last race, which was the Shared Belief Stakes on Aug. 1.

Tied with Swiss Skydiver for the third-best morning-line odds, Thousand Words could be a strong competitor on Saturday. That's the case with any horse trained by Baffert, who is a seven-time Preakness winner, tied with R. Wyndham Walden for the most all time.

Geroux has notched wins at four Breeders' Cup events, but he's seeking his first victory in a Triple Crown race.

6. Jesus' Team

Jockey: Jevian Toledo

Trainer: Jose D'Angelo

Morning Line: 30-1

Jesus' Team has competed in four races since June and has had some solid showings, finishing fourth or better in each of them. He faced tough competition at the Haskell Stakes on July 18, finishing fourth behind Authentic, Ny Traffic and Dr Post.

This will be the first time that D'Angelo has had a horse in a Triple Crown event, while Toledo is seeking the biggest win of his career having never previously won one.

7. Ny Traffic

Jockey: Horacio Karamanos

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Morning Line: 15-1

Ny Traffic finished third or better in each of his first five races in 2020 heading into the Kentucky Derby, but he didn't fare quite as well at the marquee event. Facing a field filled with tough competition, he placed eighth at Churchill Downs.

Joseph and Karamanos are each looking to win the Preakness for the first time. And while Ny Traffic may not have had the best showing at the Run for the Roses, he could be poised for a stronger finish this weekend.

8. Max Player

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Morning Line: 15-1

Max Player has a better chance of winning than Asmussen's other two horses in the Preakness field (Excession and Pneumatic). Although the colt hasn't notched a victory since February, he finished third at the Belmont in June and fifth at the Derby last month. He's the only horse who will race all three Triple Crown events in this unorthodox year.

Lopez has one career Breeders' Cup event win, but he's looking to claim a Triple Crown event for the first time. Max Player could be a horse to watch outside of the favorites.

9. Authentic

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Morning Line: 9-5

It's no surprise that Authentic is the clear-cut favorite at the Preakness after his wire-to-wire showing in his Kentucky Derby victory. He's won five of his six career races, with his only non-win being a second-place finish to Honor A. P. at the Santa Anita Derby on June 6.

While Baffert has won the Preakness seven times, Velazquez is looking for his first victory in the race. He's a three-time Kentucky Derby winner, including with Authentic last month, and a two-time Belmont Stakes winner, and the jockey is now looking to complete the set.

Authentic helped Baffert make Derby history, as the longtime trainer notched his sixth win at the race, tied with Ben Jones for the most all time. Now, the legendary trainer could pass Walden with his eighth Preakness victory. And it wouldn't surprise anybody if Authentic achieved that feat.

10. Pneumatic

Jockey: Joe Bravo

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Morning Line: 20-1

Pneumatic was victorious in his last race as he won the Pegasus Stakes on Aug. 15. That came a little less than two months after he finished fourth at the Belmont behind only Tiz the Law, Dr Post and Max Player. So Pneumatic has already been tested against tough competition.

Bravo has a lot of experience, but he's never won a Triple Crown race. He'll be looking to finally do that with Pneumatic, who will be aiming for a bit of an upset victory.

11. Liveyourbeastlife

Jockey: Trevor McCarthy

Trainer: Jorge Abreu

Morning Line: 30-1

Liveyourbeastlife is coming off a solid showing at the Jim Dandy Stakes last month, when he finished second to Mystic Guide. He also finished just ahead of Jesus' Team, who is also in the Preakness field.

Abreu and McCarthy will both be looking for their first wins at a Triple Crown event, although Liveyourbeastlife is one of three horses with 30-1 odds, tied for the worst in the field. It's a long shot that he'll end up victorious over some of these strong competitors.

Odds from Preakness.com.