NBA Finals 2020: Heat vs. Lakers Game 2 TV Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

LeBron James is looking to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their first championship in 10 years. On Friday night, he can take them another step closer to glory.

After winning Wednesday's Game 1, L.A. is set to take on the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Friday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World. The Lakers dominated the series-opener, leading by as many as 32 points en route to their 116-98 victory.

This is the first time the Lakers and Heat are facing off in the playoffs, and it's also the first time that the NBA will be decided in a bubble with no fans in attendance. If Los Angeles wins again, it will be two wins away from its first title since 2010 and the franchise's 17th overall.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Friday's Game 2 matchup.

2020 NBA Finals Game 2 Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN3

Odds (via FanDuel): Los Angeles -9.5

NBA Title Odds

Game 2 Preview

This was always going to be a tough series for the Heat. Although they have played well throughout the playoffs, they're going up against the No. 1 seed from the Western Conference, who are led by a superstar duo of James and Anthony Davis. And things have gotten even tougher.

In Game 1, Miami lost both point guard Goran Dragic and forward Bam Adebayo to injuries. On Thursday, the Heat announced that Dragic tore his plantar fascia in his left foot and that Adebayo has a neck strain. Both players are doubtful to play in Game 2.

But Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra isn't counting out his team heading into Friday's game.

"At this point, it's all hands on deck," Spoelstra said, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "And it's not like the guys that were potentially sliding into the rotation haven't played before; these guys have confidence and have played big roles for us all year long. Our depth has been one of our biggest strengths. It's not just coachspeak. We've utilized our depth all year long."

However, the Heat could be without two key pieces of this impressive playoff run as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Dragic (19.9 points per game) and Adebayo (17.8) are the team's second- and third-leading scorers this postseason.

Miami will still have its top scorer in forward Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 20.8 points per game, but even he was banged up in Game 1. Butler suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter but went on to play the rest of the game.

With the Heat not at full strength, the Lakers will look to take advantage. In its Game 1 victory, L.A. outrebounded Miami 62-40, hit 15 three-pointers, shot 45.2 percent from the field and went 25-for-27 at the free-throw line.

With James (25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in Game 1) and Davis (34 points and nine rebounds) leading the way, the Lakers are showing no signs of slowing down.

"We've got so much more work to do," James said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "The job is not done, and we're not satisfied with winning one game. It's that simple."

While difficult, it's not impossible to come back from a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals. James did it when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, going down 2-0 and 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors before winning the series in seven games. The Heat have done it too; in 2006, they trailed the Dallas Mavericks 2-0 before reeling off four straight wins to capture the NBA title.

Still, it's not a position Miami will want to be in. So it will have some adversity to overcome if it hopes to tie the series Friday.