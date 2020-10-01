    UFC's Justin Gaethje on Colby Covington: Would Love to Slap Him Across the Face

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    Justin Gaethje is seen before his mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Philadelphia. Gaethje won via first round TKO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    "As a man, I would love to slap him right across the face."

    Whenever someone says something like that, it is going to turn some heads. That's what makes it so notable that Justin Gaethje said it of fellow UFC fighter Colby Covington, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting.

    Martin explained both fighters were guests of President Donald Trump during a Nevada rally, but something has clearly changed Gaethje's mind about Covington since.

    "The day after that [rally], I was singing his praises because of how professional he was and how he held himself," Gaethje said. "But then he went on to do a bunch of interviews and I probably despise that man more than anybody on planet Earth, other than like child pedophiles and murderers and things like that."

    That wasn't all, as Gaethje went on to call Covington a "coward" and "fake person," adding that "he stands there and acts like this soft-hearted dude, and then he gets behind the camera and he's a total coward and a fake person. I've never met someone as fake as Colby Covington."

    Covington is a divisive figure in the UFC world.

    Mike Bohn and John Morgan of MMA Junkie explained Covington told the Nigerian-born Kamaru Usman that Usman was getting "smoke signals" from his "tribe." Covington has also criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, describing it as a "joke" and its followers as "terrorists."

