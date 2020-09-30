Report: Doc Rivers to Meet with 76ers About HC Job After Being Fired by Clippers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Days after he was fired by the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers will travel to Philadelphia to meet the 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 76ers are seeking a replacement for Brett Brown, who was fired after the Boston Celtics swept Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer initially reported that Rivers was in the mix on Monday after he was let go by the Clippers, who fell to the Denver Nuggets in the second round after dropping a 3-1 series lead.

Rivers led the Clippers to the best winning percentage in franchise history, .631 (356-208), through seven seasons in Los Angeles—his career record is 943-681 in 21 seasons. The 58-year-old, who led Boston to a title in 2008, is two wins away from claiming 10th place on the league's all-time wins list.

Pompey reported that Rivers is competing with a familiar face for the job in Philadelphia—Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue interviewed for the vacancy on Tuesday. He is also scheduled to meet with the New Orleans Pelicans informally before an interview with the Houston Rockets, who are searching for a replacement for Mike D'Antoni.

D'Antoni is also a finalist for the job in Philadelphia. Pompey said the 76ers originally hoped to name their next head coach this week, but the addition of Rivers to the conversation may delay that.

Rivers brings a strong resume to Philadelphia, and his history is sure to entice the 76ers, who haven't advanced past the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2000-01.