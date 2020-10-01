Preakness 2020 Post Time: Race Schedule, Post Positions Info and Prediction

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The 145th Preakness Stakes will be run Saturday, four-and-a-half months after its original date of May 16, to close out the 2020 Triple Crown season.

There's no chance of a treble winner this year, since the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes were split between Authentic and Tiz the Law, respectively, but all eyes will be on the former this weekend.

Bob Baffert-trained Authentic is the clear favorite, but with room to chase behind him, Louisville-based Art Collector can redeem himself after a foot injury forced him out of the Derby.

A second Baffert horse, Thousand Words, flipped over 20 minutes before the Run for the Roses last month and was forced to withdraw, but he will be running at Pimlico Race Course in a bid to give the legendary trainer a record eight victories at the Preakness.

Here's what to expect as the most unique Triple Crown in racing history ends this weekend.

The 145th Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

Post Time: 5:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (coverage from 4:30-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBC Sports app

Post Position, Horse, Morning line

1. Excession, 30-1

2. Mr. Big News, 12-1

3. Art Collector, 5-2

4. Swiss Skydiver, 6-1

5. Thousand Words, 6-1

6. Jesus' Team, 30-1

7. Ny Traffic, 15-1

8. Max Player, 15-1

9. Authentic, 9-5

10. Pneumatic, 20-1

11. Liveyourbeastlife, 30-1

Preview

Running from the No. 8 slot, Max Player is the only horse in the field to have started at the Belmont Stakes, Kentucky Derby and Preakness this year.

Steve Asmussen's colt likely won't challenge for the top spot at Pimlico, but it's worth keeping an eye on him as he completes a notable trio of races.

Baffert has two chances to earn an eighth Preakness victory, which would move him above R. Wyndham Walden for the most at Pimlico. But his best shot comes with Authentic, the betting favorite who would become the fifth Baffert horse to win the Derby and the Preakness in the same year if he is successful from Post 9.

The other option for the legendary trainer, Thousand Words, comes in at Post 5. A promising horse who ran a 104 Beyer Speed Figure on Aug. 1, he was scratched moments before the Kentucky Derby but gets another chance to prove himself this weekend.

Art Collector, out of Post 3, appears to be fully recovered from the foot injury that forced him out of the Kentucky Derby. Meanwhile, Swiss Skydiver has challenged at big races in the past and could be a dark horse.

With a title at the Grade 1 Alabama in Saratoga and a second-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks since coming in second to Art Collector at the Blue Grass Stakes in July, the only filly in Saturday's race may be one to watch out of Post 4.

Prediction

1. Authentic

2. Max Player

3. Thousand Words

4. Swiss Skydiver