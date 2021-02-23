49ers' Nick Bosa Says 'I'm Gonna Be Better' After Return from Knee Injury

Scot Tucker/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is optimistic about his outlook after suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

"You'll see my progress on the field next year," Bosa told Josina Anderson on Monday night. "Tell them I'm gonna be better."

Bosa lived up to the hype as a rookie, collecting nine sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 2019 to earn a Pro Bowl selection. He added four more sacks during San Francisco's run to Super Bowl LIV.

Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey ranked him as the 10th-best player under the age of 25 in the NFL in May 2020.

Bosa's 2020 season ended shortly after it began, though. He was one of multiple Niners players injured in their Week 2 victory over the New York Jets, and the team ultimately posted a 6-10 record.

A 2020 return was out of the question, with the team instead looking to have the former Ohio State star ready for the 2021 campaign.

Bosa figures to be a large part of the 49ers defense in the years ahead. That said, his recovery from knee surgery will loom large for the franchise until the 23-year-old can show he remains a devastating force along the defensive line.