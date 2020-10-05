American Ninja Warrior 2020: Results and Top Highlights from Episode 4

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

After missing last week because of hockey, American Ninja Warrior returned for the fourth and final week of the qualifying round, which means next week will see the course expanded to 10 obstacles from the usual six.

The top three women and top 12 overall runners advanced to the next round, but the Power Tower also enabled the two fastest ninjas to race for an opportunity to bring their two teammates with them to the next stage of the competition.

Keeping with tradition, this week's course featured a new obstacle for the ninjas to overcome. Here is a list of the obstacles they faced Monday:

Shrinking Steps

Off the Hook

Beehive

Spinning Bridge

Sideways (New)

Warped Wall or Mega Wall

Brandon White was the first rookie to run the course this week. The former football player looked a little off balance at first, but he recovered and made it all the way to the fourth obstacle before taking a tumble on the Spinning Bridge.

Vance Harris was another rookie this year who enjoyed kayaking but had never been on a ninja course before this week. He surprised everybody by making it all the way to the end and hitting the buzzer at the top of the Warped Wall.

A World Series champion took to the course this week when Karsten Williams sponsored former San Francisco Giants player Gary Brown as a member of his team. The retired outfielder raced through the first four obstacles before falling on Sideways. At least he didn't get his championship ring wet in the process.

Tiana Webberley was the first veteran of the night to compete. Neither of the ninjas she sponsored was able to make it to the end of the course. She almost fell on the Spinning Bridge but made a spectacular save that allowed her to complete the course and hit her first buzzer ever.

Amir Malik not only finished the course at a blazing pace in his first appearance, but he also hit the buzzer at the top of the Warped Wall hard enough to break it. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila were just as entertained by the buzzer breaking as Malik was.

Karsten Williams is somebody who has had a lot of ups and downs on the course. He was going for a fast time in an attempt to earn a spot on the Power Tower, but his speed was his downfall when he fell on Sideways.

Mady Howard was a breakout star last year. She has spent most of 2020 helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic in an intensive care unit. Even with less time to train, she still managed to hit the repaired buzzer at the top of the Warped Wall.

Lucas Reale put up one of the fastest times of the night to earn himself a potential spot on the Power Tower. Michael Torres was looking to join him as he raced through each obstacle. He slowed down a bit on Sideways but still managed to make it up the wall nine seconds faster than Reale.

Meagan Martin was arguably the most famous competitor to run this week, and the show made sure to remind us she was going to run several times throughout the night. When she finally got her chance, the rock climber took a fall on Sideways.

Joe Moravsky was the last ninja who stood a chance of beating Reale's and Torres' times to earn a spot on the Power Tower. Not only did he edge out Reale, but he also managed to do it by making it up the Mega Wall to earn $10,000.

The veteran Moravsky and younger Torres each had a chance to bring their teammates to the next round. Torres took a risk that didn't pay off at the end, and The Weatherman ended up getting the win.

Here is a list of the ninjas who will be moving on in the competition:

Michael Torres (Finished)

Joe Moravsky (Finished)

Lucas Reale (Finished)

Kid Owhadi (Finished)

Amir Malik (Finished)

David Wright (Finished)

Lance Pekus (Finished)

Kevin Bull (Finished)

Alex Nye (Finished)

Brian Kretsch (Finished)

Alex Carson (Finished)

Verdale Benson (Finished)

Mady Howard (Finished)

Tiana Webberley (Finished)

Meagan Martin (Fell on the fifth obstacle)

Next week's episode will be the first of four semifinal shows to see which ninjas get to compete for the $100,000 prize and the fancy new trophy.