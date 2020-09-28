5 Ways the Philadelphia Eagles Can Get Their Season Back on Track

0 of 5

Following double-digit losses to the Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles needed a "get-right" performance at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. While they avoided an 0-3 start, the game ended in a 23-23 tie.

The Eagles offense still looks out of sync. Bengals' rookie quarterback Joe Burrow had a more impressive outing than Carson Wentz, who misfired terribly on multiple passes and threw two interceptions—one on his first drive.

In overtime, Philadelphia had a critical mental error. As a result, head coach Doug Pederson opted to settle for a punt and a tie rather than give the special teams unit a crack at a long field goal. It seems as though his confidence in the team has waned given the uninspiring play through three weeks.

Nonetheless, we haven't gone through a quarter of the 2020 season yet. In a division with the leaders tied at 1-2, Philadelphia can still make some changes and push for the top spot in a short window.

What can the Eagles do to hit their stride after a rough start?