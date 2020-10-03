Preakness Picks 2020: Predictions and Odds for All Horses Before 145th Race

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

It's finally time for the Preakness Stakes to take center stage in an unprecedented horse racing season.

Normally the second leg of the sport's Triple Crown, the 2020 Preakness Stakes will close out this year's slate Saturday after the coronavirus pandemic forced postponements and rescheduling at race tracks across the country.

Tiz the Law's bid for a Triple Crown ended September 5 with a second-placed finish at Churchill Downs, which means the colt won't be lining up at Pimlico. Instead, trainer Barclay Tagg will be preparing the Belmont Stakes winner for the Breeders' Cup Classic in early November.

"Since we have no shot at winning the Triple Crown our big goal with this colt is of course the Breeders' Cup," Tagg said. "We really want to go into the Breeders' Cup with a fresh, happy horse."

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is expected to lead another stacked field.

Preakness Stakes Post Positions

1. Excession: 30-1

2. Mr. Big News: 12-1

3. Art Collector: 5-2

4. Swiss Skydiver: 6-1

5. Thousand Words: 6-1

6. Jesus' Team: 30-1

7. Ny Traffic: 15-1

8. Max Player: 15-1

9. Authentic: 9-5

10. Pneumatic: 20-1

11. Liveyourbeastlife: 30-1

Predictions

Authentic Notches 2nd Jewel

He may not be able to complete the Triple Crown this year, but that won't stop Authentic from winning two of the three legs.

One of the biggest questions heading into the Kentucky Derby was how the Bob Baffert-trained thoroughbred would handle running a longer distance at 1 ¼ miles. The Preakness shouldn't provide a tougher challenge given its slightly shorter, 1 3/16-mile track.

Without Tiz the Law in the field, Authentic should be able to trot the finish line first with few issues—or challengers.

Mr. Big News Finishes 5th or Worse

Mr. Big News was a big surprise at the Kentucky Derby, surging down the homestretch to capture third place.

There won't be another top-three finish awaiting the colt at the Preakness.

With Art Collector, Ny Traffic and Swiss Skydiver, the entry list for the Preakness Stakes may be the strongest of all three major races even without Tiz the Law's presence. There's also one more horse who could steal Mr. Big News' shine: Thousand Words.

The second of Baffert's horses to enter the Kentucky Derby this year alongside Authentic, Thousand Words was scratched only moments before entering the gate after he bucked while leaving the paddock, falling on his head and receiving a near-immediate veterinarian disqualification.

Baffert's longtime assistant, Jimmy Barnes, broke a few bones in the incident and was forced to leave Churchill Downs for treatment as Authentic made his run for the roses.

The Preakness offers Thousand Words a shot at redemption, and given Baffert's esteemed track record, there's more than enough reason to believe he will make a strong move down the stretch—to Mr. Big News' detriment.