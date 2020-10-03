Preakness TV Schedule 2020: NBC TV Info, Start Time and Race Live Stream

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The 2020 Preakness Stakes will take place Saturday to close out a makeshift Triple Crown season that took place over four months rather than five weeks.

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in June in dominant fashion. Authentic pulled off an upset in the Kentucky Derby last month to end the bid for a Triple Crown winner this year, though. Authentic will return for the Preakness, but Tiz the Law's focus has been shifted to the Breeders' Cup Classic in November.

Let's check out all of the important information heading into the 145th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. That's followed by a preview of Saturday's race.

Viewing Information

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore

When: Saturday, Oct. 3 at 5:45 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

2020 Preakness Stakes Field

1. Excession: 30-1

2. Mr. Big News: 12-1

3. Art Collector: 5-2

4. Swiss Skydiver: 6-1

5. Thousand Words: 6-1

6. Jesus' Team: 30-1

7. Ny Traffic: 15-1

8. Max Player: 15-1

9. Authentic: 9-5

10. Pneumatic: 20-1

11. Liveyourbeastlife: 30-1

Preakness Preview

It's disappointing horse racing fans won't get an opportunity to see a rematch between Tiz the Law and Authentic in Baltimore. That said, it makes sense for the Belmont champion's connections to give the three-year-old colt some extra rest before the more lucrative Breeders' Cup Classic.

Authentic produced a tremendous effort in the Derby. He pushed to an early advantage over the Belmont winner and held off a late surge from several other contenders. It wasn't a fluke. It was a legitimate, hard-earned upset that came after a similar performance in July's Haskell Stakes.

Even though Tiz the Law isn't in Saturday's field, he'll still face some high-end competition.

Art Collector, who missed the Kentucky Derby with a foot injury, is scheduled to make his Triple Crown debut in the finale. He's a winner of four consecutive races as a three-year-old, including July's Blue Grass Stakes and the Ellis Park Derby in August.

Max Player returns after finishing third in the Belmont and fifth in the Derby. He also finished third in the Travers Stakes, with Tiz the Law taking the win in the most high-profile race between the first two Triple Crown events, giving him plenty of big-race experience.

Swiss Skydiver is shifting back to face her male counterparts after finishing second in the Kentucky Oaks. The Santa Anita Oaks winner previously finished second to Art Collector in the Blue Grass Stakes.

Thousand Words, a late scratch from the Derby because of a paddock accident, is back on the Triple Crown trail. He opened his career with three straight wins before a series of lackluster results dropped his stock a bit. A win in August's Shared Belief Stakes was exactly the type of bounce-back effort he needed.

Along with those Preakness hopefuls, there's a cast of long shots trying to steal the spotlight in the last major exclusive three-year-old race on the 2020 calendar.